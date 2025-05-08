Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From the team behind Ramen Dayo comes Yakitori Shack a new charcoal-fire cooking spot for skewers, snacks and drinks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After its popular pop-up residency at Park Lane Market in the southside of Glasgow in 2022, Yakitori Shack is the newest addition to Glasgow’s food scene, opening its doors on Tuesday 13th May in Finnieston. Taking over the space vacated by Ramen Dayo on Argyle Street, the focus will be binchotan-grilled yakitori and sides straight from the robata grill, rice & noodles and bold, simple flavours built for pairing with cold beer and cocktails.

The kitchen centres around binchotan charcoal, the clean-burning, high-temperature charcoal imported from Japan and considered the best charcoal in the world, for the way it smokes and sears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the new opening, the restaurant says: “At Yakitori Shack, it’s all about showcasing some of Japan’s most popular dishes that aren’t as well known in the West. Yakitori Shack favourites from the original pop-up will return, including the skirt steak skewer, peanut butter noodles, and the legendary elote japonais (corn ribs slathered in kewpie mayo, Sriracha and grated hard cheese). Fans of Ramen Dayo will be thrilled to see a few beloved dishes return too, like the karaage chicken, but with a brand new twist.

Yakitori Shack

“Newcomers to the menu promise to impress, like the tantan hispi cabbage with brown butter miso, crunchy panko, crispy onions and the perfect hit of chilli. Inside, you’ll find custom-made Japanese lanterns and noren curtains, sourced straight from Japan, a subtle nod to Tokyo’s backstreet grill joints. Think Tokyo alleyway grill meets Glasgow’s West End, transporting guests before they’ve even sat down.

Downstairs, there is a traditional izakaya style private dining area, with 3 separate rooms, sitting up to 10 people. This downstairs area will be available to hire out to larger parties of up to 20 people. With a late licence, Yakitori Shack will be serving up an extended drinks menu and regular DJs: “ Whether it’s a date night, a late-night bite, or a long-overdue catch-up, Yakitori Shack is designed for sharing, tasting and toasting.”

1126 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8TD

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 12-2.30pm & 5-9pm; Friday 5-10pm; Sat 12-12pm; Sun 12-9pm