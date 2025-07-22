Celino’s is a Glasgow Italian favourite who have been operating in the East End since 1982.

Celino’s on Alexandra Parade in the East End is a bit of a Glasgow institution having been opened for over 40 years.

We sat down with owner Claudio Celino to find out a bit more about the business.

Tell us a bit about the history of Celino’s here on Alexandra Parade.

“The history behind Celino’s is that it’s a family business that was started by my mother and my father away back in the sixties. Originally they had a cafe, and then they turned that into a fruit and veg shop with flowers as well. My mum was trained florist at the time. From there, obviously supermarkets opened, and then the trade on fresh fruit and flowers declined. So they decided to to kind of rethink the wheel, and they introduced a very small deli into the business.

“They continued to do their fruit and veg. Obviously, fruit and veg died off and then the deli started to come through. We were born into that business, Italian delicatessen. We've always worked in it when we were children, growing up through school, going on to college and furthering our career in education. Eventually, when I was in my 20s, I kind of came back to the family business. I went away and did other things in hospitality and got a flavour of what it was like to work for other people.

“We lost our mother when we were quite young at the age of 25, my mum was 53 when she passed with breast cancer. So that was another kind of draw for me to get involved in the family business to support my father. So from there, we pushed on with the Italian deli and I realised quite quickly that you could earn a kind of basic living operating Italian delicatessen, but if you wanted to try and make a little bit extra money, then tables and chairs or restaurant was the way to go, plus having all of the different Italian produce. I was wanting to kind of showcase it on tables.

“In 2006 when my father retired, I introduced cafe style sit in which slowly operated during the day, and slowly we started to introduce evening meals. That's when it made that transition to a classic Italian Trattoria. We call it a trattoria as opposed to a restaurant, because we don't have tablecloths on tables, so there's no linen. It's not kind of silver service and waiters with bow ties. So trattoria is very classic Italian home cooked dishes, fresh food that's changeable, and that’s the kind of history of Celino’s to this point.”

How did the delicatessen blend Italian flavours with traditional Scottish favourites in the early days?

At Celino’s, we’re a wee bit different, very similar family ethos as Alfredo (Coia) and Giovanna (Eusebi). However, in Celino’s, because we didn't have chip shop at the time, my mum was a really good cook at home cooking. We were selling things like garlic sausage, right? And trying to sell Milano salami. And your average punter, probably, because away back then travel by plane wasn't very popular, because it was so expensive. Nowadays we can jump on a plane at the last minute. We can go to Italy and get a pizza and come back the next day. So back then, having all these strange French garlic sausage, Milano salami, people were a wee bit kind of wary of it.

“They knew what ham on the bone was, they knew what chopped pork was, they knew what corned beef was and knew what turkey breast was. So what we used to do (my father or my mother) was give samples out to the customers. So you might come in and buy ham on the bone, and we’d watch you eyeing up the garlic sausage. We’d cut some garlic sausage and let you taste it. The next time you’d come, you would buy the garlic sausage and that's how they built that and made that transition from kind of traditional to continental.”

Tell us a little bit more about Alexandra Parade and the East End in general.

“My dad’s in the house, but if he was sitting here he would tell you this. In the East End of Glasgow, your customer wants value for their money, and they're not shy in telling you when something's not right, they know what good food is.

“Now some people might not be able to tell you what a flavour or an ingredient is, but they'll tell you when they put it on the palate, whether it's good and if it's good, they trust you. You build a rapport with customers as regulars, and they’ll eventually say, right, Claudio always recommends a cheese when I go in, and I always enjoy it. So I trust them. And then the next time they come in, I might say, why don't you try this gorgonzola? That's how we kind of build that trust with our customers. They definitely know in East End of Glasgow when something's right, when something's wrong, and they're not shy to tell you.”