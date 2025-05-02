Glasgow Food Stories: Head chef at Ox and Finch Craig Nelson on a new era for the local favourite
Ox and Finch has reopened with a fresh look and menu bringing a rejuvenated energy to the restaurant. Head chef Craig Nelson was previously sous chef at Ox and Finch before embarking on a tour of some of London’s most prestigious kitchens, working with chefs including Brett Graham, Jake Leach, and Sally Abé and Josh Cutress at The Harwood Arms. He rejoins after four years, taking charge of the kitchen and leading the new era for Glasgow’s best neighbourhood restaurant.
Nelson’s menu retains Ox and Finch’s seasonally-driven approach, evolving regularly to mix new dishes with much-loved Ox and Finch staples that make use of the best produce available. The debut dishes continue to be refined or evolve in a different direction. Cod cheeks with chorizo, tomato and morcilla on sourdough remain on the menu alongside signature Ox and Finch chips with roast garlic aïoli.
New additions include whipped cod roe, furikake, and endive; duck liver parfait, negroni marmalade and brioche; and skate wing, crab, capers and pickled chilli. A daily-changing specials board highlights prime cuts of Scottish beef, and a standalone selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes are available.
A concise wine list remains, complete with accessible by-the-glass selection, as well as a rotating selection of short runs of vintages and harder-to-procure bottles, carefully selected from producers and suppliers.
Despite the upgrade for the interiors and the kitchen, the restaurant retains its distinctive character, with the design embracing the traditional blonde tenement setting, including exposed stone walls and original cornicing. These heritage elements have been refreshed with a bold yet refined palette, including deep red tones that add warmth and depth to the space. It looks good.
Ox and Finch first opened in 2014, and was the first launch by the local independent restaurant group that now boasts Ka Pao, Margo and Sebb’s.
I sat down for a chat with Craig about what comes next for Ox and Finch. You can watch the video above or here at GlasgowWorld’s YouTube page.
