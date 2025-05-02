Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michelin Bib Gourmand rated restaurant on Sauchiehall Street has reopend with a new look and a new head chef. We spoke to Craig Nelson about what comes next.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ox and Finch has reopened with a fresh look and menu bringing a rejuvenated energy to the restaurant. Head chef Craig Nelson was previously sous chef at Ox and Finch before embarking on a tour of some of London’s most prestigious kitchens, working with chefs including Brett Graham, Jake Leach, and Sally Abé and Josh Cutress at The Harwood Arms. He rejoins after four years, taking charge of the kitchen and leading the new era for Glasgow’s best neighbourhood restaurant.

Nelson’s menu retains Ox and Finch’s seasonally-driven approach, evolving regularly to mix new dishes with much-loved Ox and Finch staples that make use of the best produce available. The debut dishes continue to be refined or evolve in a different direction. Cod cheeks with chorizo, tomato and morcilla on sourdough remain on the menu alongside signature Ox and Finch chips with roast garlic aïoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New additions include whipped cod roe, furikake, and endive; duck liver parfait, negroni marmalade and brioche; and skate wing, crab, capers and pickled chilli. A daily-changing specials board highlights prime cuts of Scottish beef, and a standalone selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes are available.

A concise wine list remains, complete with accessible by-the-glass selection, as well as a rotating selection of short runs of vintages and harder-to-procure bottles, carefully selected from producers and suppliers.

Despite the upgrade for the interiors and the kitchen, the restaurant retains its distinctive character, with the design embracing the traditional blonde tenement setting, including exposed stone walls and original cornicing. These heritage elements have been refreshed with a bold yet refined palette, including deep red tones that add warmth and depth to the space. It looks good.

Ox and Finch first opened in 2014, and was the first launch by the local independent restaurant group that now boasts Ka Pao, Margo and Sebb’s.

I sat down for a chat with Craig about what comes next for Ox and Finch. You can watch the video above or here at GlasgowWorld’s YouTube page.