They opened Scotland's first ever specialist pastelaria opened on Byres Road, making the best pastel de nata to an authentic, award-winning Portuguese recipe. Now they are coming to Glasgow city centre.

Pastéis Lisboa have announced plans to open in Glasgow city centre. They will take over the long-standing site of Riverhill Coffee Bar on Gordon Street. The team said: “There's been much sadness in the city this week as the legendary Riverhill Coffee Bar closed its doors at 24 Gordon Street, and Eva - trailblazer, pioneer and all-round inspiration in the West of Scotland coffee and hospitality scene - moves on to an exciting new chapter.

“We're BEYOND excited, though, to be able to announce that Eva has entrusted the keys to us, for Pasteis Lisboa 2! Yep, this autumn, we're bringing the most authentic pasteis de nata in the country to the heart of Glasgow city centre, just yards from Buchanan Street and Central Station!

“Our talented bakers will be hand-making them from scratch every single day, just like on Byres Road, while our baristas will be brewing up the best coffee in the city (yes Dear Green fans, of course you can still get your Gordon St fix! We'll also be expanding our unique Iberian deli offerings and giving you beautiful lunch options.

“We seriously cannot wait to welcome you all to our new bakery & deli - and promise we'll work our butt's off to do justice to the legacy of Eva and her team (thank you for trusting us!)”

Pastéis Lisboa opened on Byres Road in 2022 after owners Emma and Sebastian were inspired by the new wave of modern pastelarias in Lisbon. After finding what they considered the best pastéis de nata in Portugal, the pair managed to persuade the fifth-generation pastry chef whose family recipe it was to work with them.

“Our pastéis are handmade from scratch all day, every day, to an authentic, award-winning recipe from Portugal, using high-quality ingredients. The result is incomparable to the mass-produced, ultra-processed product you find in supermarkets and high-street coffee chains here in the UK” Emma says.

Inside, customers can enjoy the theatre of watching the tarts being made, as well as perusing the Iberian-themed deli. If you’re looking for artisan charcuterie, tinned seafood and other delicacies from Spain and Portugal, this is the place to come.

“Pastéis Lisboa is essentially two things. First and foremost, it's a first specialist baker in Scotland, which bakes iconic Portuguese pastel de nata, but also we are equally an Iberian themed delicatessen where we sell produce from both Spain and Portugal.

“It started in 2018. Seb is from Krakow in Poland, and on one of our trips here we had come across a little pasteis bakery, which had just opened, quite an unusual product in Poland. It's not as well known as it has been traditionally in the UK. And we were just intrigued by the fact that they were making these from scratch every day and really, really killing it from day one. It was a huge success.

“That trip coincided with our trip to Lisbon, where obviously everyone just goes around eating pastel, and it kind of got us thinking. It is such a popular product in the UK, but there was nowhere in Scotland where you can get the real thing. So that's what sparked the idea and we started going back and forward to Lisbon and continued eating lots of pastel de nata.

“When we found what we thought were the best ones, we just approached the family, whose bakery they were in, and basically formed a relationship with them. They taught us how to make them. They agreed to give us their recipe. They consulted with us on the ingredients here and helped train our bakers.

“So we are using an authentic recipe from Lisbon, an award-winning recipe, and we have replicated the real deal as closely as we can, and we produced them from scratch every single day. You can come in and see the bakers doing it. It's all about the freshness, the provenance of the ingredients, and putting the real thing out there. And

“Everything is fresh, always fresh. I mean, you're never going to get them more than a couple hours old. Most of the time they're still warm when they're going out to customers straight out of the oven.”