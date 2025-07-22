We talk to the team at Redmond's in Dennistoun to uncover the secrets behind their successful neighbourhood bar in Glasgow.

The Duke Street bar has become the epitome of cool in an area that exudes that vibe - known or its extensive vinyl collection and pick and play system. But, more than that, it has become one of the city’s great neighbourhood pubs.

We caught up with the team at Redmond’s to hear how they make that happen.

Glasgow World: Tell me a bit about Redmonds of Dennistoun and Duke Street.

David Kirkwood: We are 11 years old. We actually turned 11 on Monday there, so we've been about for a long time. A lot has changed in Dennistoun since we opened. It was a sort of up and coming area for a long time, and we were really happy to be part of that when we opened the bar. There's lots of students, so there's a right wee buzz about coffee shops and independent shops and some decent places to eat.

So yeah, over the last 11 years, we've been really proud to try and spread the love between being a neighborhood pub that's very proud of the neighborhood of which it is part, but also a bar that keeps its eye on trend and does something maybe a bit more interesting, cool, quirky, and just constantly keeps evolving and getting better.

GW: Come back to two concepts. Are neighborhood pubs and a bar on trend. Paint me a picture of Duke seat in 2014 when this opened.

DK: Duke Street has always been great.It's always been a big, vibrant street in a big, vibrant city, one of the two main streets that sort of takes the East End out to the city center. And so it was always that. But the food and drink offering, whether it was for coffee or beer for something to eat. Maybe it wasn't quite where other areas in the city were, and that's not any way to speak ill of your classic old fashioned boozer for which there'll always be a place, but that is pretty much the only place you could get a pint apart from in Tibo or in Coias back then. So when we opened, we were definitely keeping one eye on, maybe the need, the desire for a lot of people who lived in this street to have something that maybe other streets had, which was a bit of, a bit of a bar that wasn't just a pub.

GW: You've established yourself as a neighborhood pub in Dennistoun, what do you think makes a great neighborhood pub? Is it just being that meeting space for the community, to be at the heart of the community?

DK: I think that's a big part of it. And so some neighborhood pubs or community pubs will focus slightly more on really doing things over and above just the serving of alcohol. So that's one way you got about it. You know relationships with local football teams, and you know that we used to work closely with the Glasgow Saints, the Dennistoun Conservation Society come in and they meet here before we open once a month to do a letter pick and all other places and we have a running club that meets here. You let societies or organisations use your place as a focal point.

So that's one part of it. I actually think you can't lose sight of the fact responsibly, responsibly. First and foremost, pubs serve alcohol, you cannot get away from that being their raison d'etre, and to that extent, I think a good neighborhood pub is one that is very, very good at both taking care of its regulars. It's neighborhood customers, but never becoming a closed network, a local pub for local people, if you're going to be a good one, because Dennistoun folk are always moving. Students are always moving in and out.

There’s a nice couple that live here, drink here for seven or eight years, and then they get married and have a kid. Then they move into Bishopbriggs because they want a garden or a better school. The schools are better. We hear them again and again when they move out. So the cycle always continues. So if you only ever care for your regulars, you just burn out in a year and a half.

And so for me, more than anything else, it is about serving alcohol without judgment, with a warm welcome. And doing so for the people whose name you know and whose story you know, and for the people whose name and whose story you don't know but you want to find out.