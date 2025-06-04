Glasgow Food Trends 2025: 6 of the newest food trends set to define the Glasgow hospitality scene in 2025

Here are six Glasgow food trends set to define the Glaswegian hospitality scene in 2025

The Glaswegian hospitality scene is constantly shifting and changing - so much so that it can be hard to keep track of it all.

Influenced by food trends going viral across America and the UK on platforms like TikTok - Glasgow picks up on food trends pretty quickly.

Take a look below as we explore six food trends set to define the Glaswegian hospitality scene in 2025.

1. Focaccia Sandwiches

This is certainly one trend we can hope on board with. A big herby slab of focaccia with a nice sauce and deli meats in between. What more can be said. Get yourself down to the new Sister Midnight café on Saltmarket if you want to try it out.

2. Baked Potatoes

Food trucks serving baked potatoes have been going viral across UK TikTok and Instagram - so it only makes sense that Glasgow would see their own baked potato-exclusive takeaways popping up soon after.

3. Posh roll shops

Posh roll shops are an inevitable part of gentrification. If you see your local roll shop start selling a pea pesto instead of brown sauce, prepare yourself for a rent increase.

4. Matcha

More and more coffee shops across Glasgow have been offering matcha on their menus. A Japanese drink served cold that tastes a bit like grass, but can be served flavoured too.

