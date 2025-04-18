Glasgow Food: We asked the people of Argyle Street their Glasgow favourite foods

Our reporter Kaitlin Wraight took to the streets of Glasgow to find out what people think about Glasgow cuisine and what some of their favourite dishes are.
From international imports to the home comforts, there was plenty of opinion on what makes good food in the city.
Take a look below at some of the city’s favourite dishes.
1. Ho Wong
“I like a Chinese and things like that so I'd say like the Ho Wong or the Regent Brasserie or that. I really don't eat out a lot now because it's so expensive now. So it's just occasionally now that we do eat out.” | Ho Wong
2. Steak Pie
“Steak pie, mince and totties, sausage and mash, things like that. You would get fish and chips. My favourite would probably be the fish and chips, I would think.” Photo: x
3. Square Sausage
“Oh, well, square sausage, potato scones, clotted dumpling, steak pie." | Supplied
4. Mince and totties
"Mince and potatoes. There's a standard sort of way of making mince and totties as we call it in Glasgow. Just take the fat off the mince, make sure there's no fat in it. Cook it slightly, put your vegetables in it, carrots and onions, water, and simmer it for how ever long, and salt to taste." | Scottish Scran
