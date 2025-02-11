Glasgow gains two new Bib Gourmand awards as Michelin Guide comes to town

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland, was unveiled during a ceremony held at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Glasgow restaurants Unalome by Graeme Cheevers and Cail Bruich both retained their One Michelin Star awards in a glittering night for Scottish hospitality as the prestigious guide was introduced at Kelvingrove.

A total of 1,147 restaurants – including 220 Starred ones – are included in this year’s selection, with Moor Hall leading the way as The Guide’s latest Three-Star restaurant. A further three restaurants have been newly awarded Two Michelin Stars and there are 22 new One-Star establishments. 36 new Bib Gourmands have also been awarded for restaurants offering good food at a great price. Finally, five new Green Stars have been given for outstanding commitment to a more sustainable approach to gastronomy.

Glasgow gained two new Bib Gourmand restaurants recommended for good food at affordable prices, awarded to Margo in the city centre and Gaga in Partick.

For new stars announced at the ceremony, Edinburgh had a particularly good year with two new Starred restaurants. There is cause for celebration in Cardiff, as the city earns its first Michelin Star, and Bristol, which has a new Star and three new Bib Gourmands. Afterwards guests enjoyed Scottish produce at an after party in the Old Fruitmarket with fresh seafood prepared by Scotland’s National Chef Gary Maclean proving particularly popular.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, commented: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again. Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds. Moor Hall newly receiving Three Michelin Stars will rightly be headline news, but I am equally pleased to see a huge total of 22 new Stars join our family. Having 36 Bib Gourmands awarded this year is also a great sign for British and Irish hospitality – showing how hard restaurants are working to offer great value to diners. Finally, we must not forget our new Green Stars and their inspiring commitments, for they are role models of our industry.”

Moor Hall Joins the Three-Star Family

At Moor Hall, Chef Mark Birchall and his team have continued to hone their craft and have now achieved new levels of excellence. The ingredients, many from the kitchen garden, are outstanding; the chefs’ culinary technique is hugely impressive; and the judgement of flavours, of when to prioritise simplicity and when to add complexity, is exemplary. The Inspectors particularly enjoyed the classically based turbot cooked in brown butter, with seasonal kuri squash and Mylor prawns.

This new addition to the Three-Star family brings the total number of restaurants delivering “exceptional cuisine” to 10.

Three More Restaurants Awarded Two Michelin Stars

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland has also welcomed this year a trio of newly crowned Two-Star restaurants.

Two of the three are in London, further cementing its place as a global gastronomic hub. In Soho, the pounding heart of the city, Humble Chicken and its creative driving force, Angelo Sato, have made the leap to Two Stars just 12 months after being awarded their first. Chef Sato’s thrilling cuisine is innovative and delicious in equal measure, impressing the Inspectors with its original streak – as seen in the stunning array of snacks to start the meal.

The other recipient in the capital is a more familiar name: The Ritz. An enduring symbol of British luxury and quality, this truly iconic institution is made all the more appealing by a restaurant currently at the peak of its powers. Chef John Williams and his brigade are masters of their craft, taking classically based dishes – with nods to Escoffier – and adding increasing amounts of originality and modernity.

Outside of London, near the Kent coast, duo Allister Barsby and Alice Bussi have added another chapter to their impressive story, earning Two Stars for neighbourhood restaurant hide and fox. Allister and the team’s cooking is packed full of delicious produce, cooked with due respect to deliver dishes that succeed on every level. The Inspectors especially loved the Brixham crab with crab jelly, tandoori and pickled vegetables. The service is equally endearing, helping to create an experience that is a true delight.

In total, 29 Two-Star restaurants are recommended by the Inspectors in this year’s selection.

22 New One-Star Restaurants

In Scotland, two restaurants have been newly awarded One Michelin Star in the capital of Edinburgh. LYLA is an elegant, produce-led operation from experienced chef and restaurateur Stuart Ralston – who already has two Bib Gourmands in the city. AVERY, meanwhile, is the latest incarnation of a San Francisco restaurant, moved here by Chef Rodney Wages after he fell in love with the city.

Over in the Republic of Ireland, The Morrison Room, near Maynooth, impressed the Inspectors not just with its first-rate produce but with the inventiveness of Adam Nevin’s cooking. Further west, Richard Picard-Edwards and his team at Ballyfin provide fittingly brilliant food inside the stunning Ballyfin Demesne hotel – which holds Three Michelin Keys. Over in County Galway, LIGИUM has made the leap to Star level thanks to Danny Africano using wood-fired flavours to let his produce really shine.

In Cardiff, Tom Waters’ Gorse has broken new ground in gaining the city’s first-ever Michelin Star. It celebrates the abundant riches of the Welsh larder with utmost skill. Cross over the border into England and Bristol has gained another Star with Wilsons, where Jan Ostle’s superb seasonally led dishes use produce grown by his wife Mary Wilson on their smallholding. Not far from here, 33 The Homend is another success for James and Elizabeth Winter, who previously held a Star at The Butchers Arms in Eldersfield. James’ experience shines through in dishes that have the confidence to strip back unnecessary adornment.

Heading east to Esher, gourmets will find Starling. The first solo project of Nick Beardshaw – who established his reputation working with Tom Kerridge – it’s a simple neighbourhood operation, but one with undoubtedly delicious food. Carrying on cross-country, you’ll get to Caistor St Edmund and Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall. This marriage of chef and country house is proving highly successful, with Poynton producing strong classical cooking with prime quality produce.

Further north, Skof was one of the most anticipated openings of the year and hasn’t disappointed. Tom Barnes, formerly of L’Enclume, brings a personal touch to his restaurant in Manchester city centre. Jake Jones, the 2024 Young Chef Award winner, is also delivering on his promise with skilful cooking at the sustainably minded Forge in Middleton Tyas.

Finally, London has once again had a barnstorming culinary year. Further cementing its place as a global gastronomic destination is a range of Stars reflecting the enthralling variety in the city’s dining scene. On the edge of Borough Market, OMA has become The Guide’s first Greek restaurant to be awarded a Star in the UK and Ireland – thanks to lip-smackingly delicious dishes from Chef Jorge Paredes. Thai food is also getting its moment in the spotlight thanks to AngloThai, where John chef Chantarasak is mining his Thai-British heritage in exciting, delicious ways. Staying within Asia, DOSA is the restaurant Korean food enthusiasts have been waiting for. Served at a marble counter in the Two-Key Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, Jihun Kim’s cooking is luxurious and supremely skilful.

Elsewhere in the capital, vegetables are being put front and centre by chefs of utmost talent. Plates London has become the first fully plant-based restaurant in the UK and Ireland to receive a Michelin Star, with Kirk Haworth taking his classical training and inventively adapting it to a vegan diet. At Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO, meat and fish form part of the menu, but it’s a beautiful array of plants that are presented as the headliner of each dish by Chef Leonel Aguirre.

Fans of neighbourhood restaurants Portland and Clipstone will be delighted to see that 64 Goodge Street, the latest in the mini-group, has been awarded One Star for Stuart Andrew’s self-described “French cooking from an outsider’s perspective”. More modernised classics are available at Cornus, where former Angler chef Gary Foulkes is once again showing his talent. Outstanding produce – including prime Cornish seafood – is used in assured, confident dishes with great clarity of flavour.

Slightly further west, in the increasingly foodie hotspot of Notting Hill, Diego Ferrari and Emily Roux’s Caractère earns a Star for its technically adept cooking. Meanwhile in Marylebone, Luke Ahearne captures the zeitgeist at Lita with wood-fired dishes that embrace bold flavours with open arms. Last, but certainly not least, is the most recent opening among our new Stars: Row on 5. Jason Atherton’s new flagship has hit the ground running with Spencer Metzger in the kitchen offering diners luxury ingredients cooked with genuine quality.

Together with the restaurants which have maintained their distinction from last year, there are total of 181 One-MICHELIN-Star restaurants in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide selection for Great Britain & Ireland.

Five New Green Stars

The Green Star was introduced to The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland in 2021, as a way of highlighting the restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to rethinking the impact of their activities and the future of gastronomy. Their outstanding commitments towards a more eco-friendly approach to dining are a source of inspiration to both keen foodies and the hospitality industry as a whole. This year, there are five new recipients of the Michelin Green Star, bringing the total number of role model restaurants to 36.

The new Green Stars are:

Homestead Kitchen, Goathland

Jericho, Plungar

Native, Tenbury Wells

Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Tisbury

Wild Shropshire, Whitchurch

36 New Bib Gourmand Restaurants

The Bib Gourmand distinction is The Michelin Guide’s way of recognising restaurants that offer good food at a great price. While all Bib Gourmands are unique in style and approach, they share the same spirit of generosity and a commitment to quality cooking. This year, no less than 36 restaurants have been newly awarded a Bib Gourmand, showing the wealth of restaurants around the UK and Ireland that are committed to offering affordable, high-quality cooking.

This year’s new Bib Gourmand restaurants are:

AGORA, London

Ardfern, Leith

argoe, Newlyn

Artusi, London

Baba’de, Baltimore

Bavette, Horsforth

Briar, Bruton

daróg, Galway

Donia, London

Engine Social Dining, Sowerby Bridge

Fish Shop, Ballater

GaGa, Glasgow

Goat On The Roof, Newbury

Heathcock, Cardiff

Horse & Groom, Bourton-on-the-Hill

Josephine Bouchon, London

July, London

Kolae, London

Little Hollows Pasta, Bristol

Mambow, London

Margo, Glasgow

Miga, London

Mignonette, London

Morchella, London

mrDeanes, Belfast

North Street Kitchen, Fowey

OTHER, Bristol

Peacock Inn, Chelsworth

Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Tisbury

Riverine Rabbit, Birmingham

Skua, Edinburgh

Tare Bistro, Bristol

The Hero, London

THE SCHELLY, Ambleside

Tropea, Birmingham

Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross