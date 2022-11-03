Glasgow gastropub set to open second restaurant in the city

A second site will open this winter.

Gastropub, The Loveable Rogue, will open a second site in the city's East End.

Independent restaurant owners Joe Lazzerini and Amalia Colaluca are set to introduce their second concept to Glasgow this winter, when they open The Loveable Rogue East End on Whitehill Street in Dennistoun.

The family-friendly restaurant will entice residents in Dennistoun looking for home-cooked comfort food such as Scotch Egg with Chorizo, Pork with Black Pudding, Chicken and Mushroom Pie, or traditional Sunday afternoon beef roasts.

Loveable Rogue is opening a second restaurant.

With fresh, home-cooked dishes at the heart of their inspiration for The Loveable Rogue, diners will enjoy some of the best comfort food Glasgow has to offer alongside a wide selection of wines, locally brewed ales, beers, spirits and classic cocktails.

The venue at 10 Whitehill St, formerly home to Beat 6, will house a 35-cover restaurant and will showcase a seasonal, daily breakfast and brunch menu, evening small plates menu and Sunday roast menu using quality ingredients and local produce.

Each flavoursome dish will offer guests a unique twist on family favourites and traditional recipes, including Lobster Mac'n'Cheese and a Classic Kiev with Curried Cauliflower.

Head chef and co-owner Joe Lazzerini said: "We will offer hearty, unfussy and delicious food that everyone can tuck into. New to our East End location will be a varied daily menu of classic breakfast and brunch dishes alongside Rogue's heartier fare as well as introducing our signature Sunday roast to the neighbourhood - served all day every Sunday".

The Loveable Rogue East plans to create eight new jobs as they open later this month.

The Loveable Rogue East will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 9am to 3pm for breakfast and brunch, and 5pm to late for an evening small plates menu. On Sundays, the restaurant will open at 11.30am and serve Sunday roast all day.

Co-owner Amalia Colaluca said: "By combining our focus on comfort food and friendly neighbourhood service, The Loveable Rogue East will create a cosy dining environment that is dynamic yet relaxed. The East End of Glasgow, known for its friendly community spirit and independent businesses, is the ideal location for our second location.”