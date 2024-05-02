The Glasgow Subcrawl is a well known jaunt around the city where you can experience some of very best best pubs Glasgow has to offer.

If you aren’t a big drinker, why not go on a ‘grubcrawl’ where you can sample some great cafes and restaurants near to subway stations.

It probably isn’t the best idea to go to all of these restaurants in the one day but instead keep this handy guide to give you some ideas of places to sample near subway stations.

1 . Sloans - St Enoch Nothing quite beats a hearty bowl of mac and cheese at Sloans with it only being a short walk away from St Enoch subway station. 108 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8BG.

2 . The Willow Tea Rooms - Buchanan Street The Willow Tea Rooms is a great spot to visit on Buchanan Street for afternoon tea. You'll be able to indulge in a great selection of sweet treats, cakes and sandwiches. 97 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3HF.

3 . The Wee Curry Shop - Cowcaddens Head to The Wee Curry Shop which is just a stones throw away from the Glasgow School of Art. You can even watch the chefs prepare your dish in the open kitchen. 7 Buccleuch St, Glasgow G3 6SJ.

4 . Eusebi Deli - Kelvinbridge Don't head up the escalator on to Great Western Road whenever you come off the subway at Kelvinbridge. Instead, walk towards Kelvingrove Park and head up the steps to Gibson Street where you will find the popular Eusebi Deli. 152 Park Rd, Glasgow G4 9HB.