Glasgow Subway have provided us with data which details the busiest stations by passenger entries over 2023 - so naturally we've ranked the stations from most to least busy.

There aren't a great deal of surprises in the top three busiest stations as Buchanan Street, Hillhead and St Enoch came out on top in the city with all having over one million passengers pass through the stations between January, 1 2023 and December 31, 2023.