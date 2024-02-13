Register
BREAKING

Glasgow's busiest subway stations 2024: All 15 Glasgow subway stations ranked from most to least busy

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:10 GMT

Glasgow Subway have provided us with data which details the busiest stations by passenger entries over 2023 - so naturally we've ranked the stations from most to least busy.

There aren't a great deal of surprises in the top three busiest stations as Buchanan Street, Hillhead and St Enoch came out on top in the city with all having over one million passengers pass through the stations between January, 1 2023 and December 31, 2023.

Here are Glasgow's busiest subway stations ranked from most to least passenger numbers.

There is no great surprise that Buchanan Street was Glasgow's busiest subway stations with 2,481,740 passenger entries per year.

1. Buchanan Street

There is no great surprise that Buchanan Street was Glasgow's busiest subway stations with 2,481,740 passenger entries per year. Photo: John Devlin

Some may be surprised to see Hillhead station on Byres Road be ahead of St Enoch with 1,936,378 passenger entries per year.

2. Hillhead

Some may be surprised to see Hillhead station on Byres Road be ahead of St Enoch with 1,936,378 passenger entries per year.

St Enoch completes the top three list with 1,855,127 passenger entries per year.

3. St Enoch

St Enoch completes the top three list with 1,855,127 passenger entries per year.

Kelvinbridge was the fourth busiest subway station in Glasgow with 1,036,990 passenger entries per year.

4. Kelvinbridge

Kelvinbridge was the fourth busiest subway station in Glasgow with 1,036,990 passenger entries per year.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowDataBuchanan StreetPeopleDestinations