A new gin has been launched in a bid to raise funds for a Glasgow hospice.

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice is bringing its own handcrafted gin to the market in the hopes of raising vital funds for Glasgow’s Hospice.

Bargacree gin will be launched at a special tasting event on Thursday, September 29, where guests will be guided through a tasting session and will hear more about the process of making this exceptional product.

A team from the hospice worked with local gin distiller, McLeans Gin in Strathaven to create a bespoke gin as part of this exciting new venture.

The Bargacree gin.

Rhona Baillie, chief executive of The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our supporters this fantastic gin. We know from hosting events, such as our hugely popular Gin and Jammies, that there is a real market out there for classic hand-crafted gin. We have been involved every step of the way, from tasting samples, to choosing the botanicals – some which have been locally foraged, to helping with some bottling of the product.

“It’s certainly been a learning curve for us as we continue in our mission of finding new and innovate ways of raising vital funds for the hospice.

Colin McLean of McLeans Gin, said: “It’s been such pleasure working with the hospice team to create something very special. I am a small local gin distiller and was delighted to be asked to work with this amazing charity on this project. I take a real pride in my work creating my own gins, but being asked to produce Bargacree gin, knowing that its success will go towards helping patients in the hospice was such an honour. I poured my heart and soul into making something truly outstanding.”

The gin which carries its own unique and distinctive brand will be available exclusively to buy at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in Bellahouston Park in Glasgow for two weeks – between the hours of 11am and 7pm from Tuesday, September 27, until Monday, October 10 excluding Sundays.

The classic citrus gin has nine botanicals including locally foraged gorse flowers and Floridian grapefruit. Priced at £40 per bottle, all profits from the sale of the gin will directly support patient care at the hospice.

“Each year, we have to fundraise £3million to keep our doors open and to keep on caring for people with life-limiting and terminal illness and their families throughout Glasgow,” said Rhona.

“It costs approximately £13,000 each day for our team of specialist nurses, doctors, allied health professionals and counsellors to provide the very best palliative care to people at the end of their lives or who are living with a life-limiting illness.”