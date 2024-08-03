Kooble

Hotel and restaurant vouchers with an estimated value of £1 million may not now be redeemable.

A pioneering restaurant booking service, founded by Ronnie Somerville in Glasgow more than 20 years ago went in to administration yesterday with the loss of 27 jobs. The second biggest company for hotel and restaurant vouchers in Scotland rebranded and relaunched last year as Kooble, a platform co-owned by hospitality operators.

This week, hotels including Cameron House at Loch Lomond have cancelled bookings and refused to redeem vouchers issued by Kooble. It’s feared that prepaid vouchers issued by the site may now be worthless.

A statement was added to the company’s website on Friday afternoon stating that Johnston Carmichael had taken over as administrators to manage the “affairs, business and property” of 5pm Limited. Donald McNaught, appointed as joint administrator, said: “5pm Ltd has unfortunately been placed into administration following challenges with cashflow that could not be overcome.

“This has resulted in the loss of 27 jobs. Administrators are now seeking interest in the company’s remaining business and assets, and we invite any parties interested to get in touch as quickly as possible.”

In September last year, 5pm was rebranded as Kooble, pitched as “a non-profit co-operative with no external shareholders, allowing profits to be directed back to hospitality businesses through a dividend.” At launch the compnay said that “more than 150 operators are said to have signalled their support for the venture, with more than 20 signed up.”

Asked about the future of that business and the related co-operative, Johnston Carmichael told The Times: “5pm operated the Kooble website but did not own the Kooble brand. Therefore, the administrators cannot comment on the Kooble brand.”

In September last year, Mr Somerville said: “I believe that a co-operative booking platform, owned by the industry itself is the solution the tourism and hospitality sector has been waiting for.

“My vision is to spearhead a Scotland-wide movement that fosters a sustainable and thriving hospitality industry, benefiting all stakeholders. With our proven platform, expert team, and over two decades of experience, we have the necessary tools to turn this vision into a resounding success that empowers everyone involved.

“Aligned with the Scottish Government's Community Wealth Building Programme, Kooble exemplifies the principles of shared ownership, progressive procurement, and localised financial empowerment."

5pm Limited was established in Glasgow in 1999 by businessmen David Maguire and Ronnie Somerville and led the way for local restaurant bookings, growing into a platform for restaurant and vouchers working with venues across Scotland.

Statement from administrators

5 P.M. Ltd is in administration. Donald McNaught and Graeme Bain of Johnston Carmichael, 227 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 2ND have been appointed as Joint Administrators of 5 P.M. Ltd. to manage its affairs, business and property as its agents, without personal liability.

Donald McNaught and Graeme Bain are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as insolvency practitioners by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

The Joint Administrators may be considered Data Controllers of personal data as defined by GDPR. Personal data may be processed to meet legal and regulatory obligations. Johnston Carmichael LLP will act as Data Processor on the Joint Administrators’ instructions.

Personal data will be kept secure and processed only for matters relating to the administration. 5 P.M. Ltd. remains the data controller for personal data processed for purposes that are not related to legal and regulatory obligations.

The Joint Administrators are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics when carrying out all work in relation to their appointment Our Privacy Notice can be found at https://johnstoncarmichael.com/our-privacy-policy#Restructuring

Creditors of 5 P.M. Ltd should contact [email protected] with any queries. All other enquiries should be directed to the Administrators or their staff at [email protected]