Popular Glasgow Italian restaurant to open new venue in South Lanarkshire town

The restaurant will open in the South Lanarkshire town at the end of August.

Family-owned Santa Lucia Restaurant Group has announced the launch of its 4th newest restaurant, Sofia by Santa Lucia, an elegant and authentic Italian restaurant located in the heart of Hamilton.

Bringing the soul of Italy to South Lanarkshire, Sofia by Santa Lucia promises an experience steeped in tradition, passion, and quality. From handmade pasta and wood-fired Neapolitan pizza to classic dishes and fine Italian wines, the menu celebrates the very best of Italian culinary craftsmanship.

Located on Almada Street, Sofia brings authentic Italian dining to Hamilton’s growing food scene, ideal for everything from romantic dinners and family celebrations to casual lunches and after-work drinks.

Sofia will join the Santa Lucia family of restaurants, which includes beloved locations in Glasgow Merchant City and West End and will be led by Head Chef, Michele and Executive Manager, Giuseppe. Known for their commitment to authenticity, hospitality, and unforgettable flavours, the group continues to grow with a loyal following across Scotland.

Head & Executive Chef., Michelle says: “Sofia is more than just a restaurant, it’s a tribute to the warm hospitality and timeless recipes found in the kitchens of Naples, Rome, and beyond.”

"We wanted to create a welcoming space, where locals in and around Hamilton can enjoy an authentic taste of Italy right on their doorstep” says Giuseppe, General Manager.

Sofia by Santa Lucia will open to the public on the 28th of August 2025 at the previous MIBBIES Aye (63 Almada St, Hamilton ML3 0HQ), with reservations available to book via their official website.

To celebrate the launch, the team will be offering the first 50 customers a free meal on a first come first serve basis on the 28th of August, and will be holding a promotion of 50% off all dishes from the 28th of August until the 7th of September.