Glasgow Michelin Star chef to open Loma restaurant at Cameron House this month

Glasgow chef to open new luxury dining destination at Loch Lomond hotel later this month with a menu that’s studded with the best of Scottish produce.

Michelin-starred chef Graeme Cheevers and the team behind Unalome, Glasgow’s award-winning fine-dining restaurant at Kelvingrove, will launch new restaurant Loma at the prestigious 5-star Cameron House Resort later this month.

The restaurant marks a homecoming of sorts for Cheevers, who previously honed his craft at the resort as Head Chef for Martin Wishart more than a decade ago. Loma represents the second restaurant from the team behind Unalome, the Glasgow One Michelin Star restaurant celebrated for its modern Scottish cuisine.

“Building on this legacy, Loma will offer a refined, immersive dining experience that showcases the very best of Scotland’s natural larder, heritage, and culinary innovation” the team say.

Situated within the Cameron House Resort, Loma by Graeme Cheevers will blend classical techniques with contemporary creativity, delivering an experience that reflects both its Loch Lomond surroundings and Graeme’s distinctive culinary style.

“I am thrilled to return to Cameron House to create Loma,” Graeme Cheevers said when announcing the new venture. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Scotland’s finest produce in a destination that truly embodies our country’s elegance and spirit. Our goal is to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience—one that combines precision, creativity, and warm Scottish hospitality. I hope Loma will become a must-visit for both locals and visitors alike.”

Cheevers also confirmed that he will continue to be actively involved in the kitchens of both Loma and Unalome, dividing his time between the two to ensure each restaurant maintains its high standards, distinctive identity, and commitment to culinary excellence. Loma by Graeme Cheevers will feature a newly fitted chef’s table as the restaurant space is custom-built for the new venture.

At Loma, guests can look forward to a carefully curated menu that evolves with the seasons, featuring Scotland’s most exceptional ingredients, with seafood featuring prominently. The restaurant will also offer a specially-selected wine list enhancing the dining experience with pairings.

Will Oakley, Managing Director, of Cameron House said: “We are delighted to welcome back Graeme Cheevers and collaborate with him on this exciting new venture. Graeme began his Cameron House journey in 2009 as Head Chef, and his passion for exceptional cuisine, commitment to excellence, and deep understanding of the resort make him the perfect partner. As the opening of Loma nears, we look forward to enhancing our dining offering and creating distinctive, memorable moments for our guests. Our dedication to delivering outstanding experiences remains at the heart of what we do, and this addition reflects our commitment to innovation and showcasing the very best of Scotland’s rich culinary heritage.”

Born and raised in Glasgow, Graeme Cheevers’ passion for cooking ignited during his early teenage years, leading him to pursue a career in the culinary arts. At 15, Graeme enrolled in catering college, adding to his studies with part-time roles in local restaurants. His dedication and talent took him on a rapid progression through various esteemed kitchens, including The Peat Inn under Geoffrey Smeddle.

A pivotal moment came when he joined Michelin-starred chef Martin Wishart’s Loch Lomond restaurant, initially as a commis chef. Graeme was appointed head chef within two years, successfully retaining the restaurant's Michelin star for five consecutive years. He built a reputation on dishes created with the best of Scotland’s larder: roe deer from the Borders, Orkney scallops, local langoustines and lobster.

In 2018, Graeme took on the role of head chef at the Isle of Eriska Hotel, where he won a Michelin star in the 2020 guide. He opened his own venture, Unalome in June 2021, named after the Buddhist symbol representing the path to enlightenment. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star within eight months of opening.