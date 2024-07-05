Glasgow named amongst '8 best UK cities for food and drink' by Which?

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh have been named in a Which? city guide for the best food and drink cities in the UK.
The list was put together from a ‘best and worst UK city break’ guide from survey conducted by the consumer advice company that took into consideration the opinions of almost 4,000 Which? members.
Take a look below as we explore the best cities for food and drink in the UK according to Which?.
1. Newcastle
"Newcastle is well-known for its nightlife, but also has great places to eat. Grainger Town, the historic commercial centre with its architecturally splendid Georgian buildings, is home to many excellent bars, pubs and restaurants. "Foodies also head to Ouseburn – a few miles to the east – for hipster brunches and craft beer from Full Circle Brew Co and Brinkburn St Brewery among others. There are plenty of characterful pubs too, such as the Free Trade Inn, which has fine views of the Tyne." | Google
2. Liverpool
"There are excellent independent restaurants amid the scrubbed-up red-brick warehouses and museums at the Royal Albert Dock. "One local favourite, Maray, has a branch of its hugely popular take on modern Middle Eastern food here. There's another branch on Bold Street in Ropewalks, where you can also find the traditional, and very good value, Maggie May's café, famous for its version of the meat and vegetable stew, Scouse." | Image: Google Street View
3. Edinburgh
"In Scotland’s capital you’ll be able to savour a lot more than the traditional haggis, neeps and tatties – although that’s an option, too. Burn off a few calories as you hop from cosy cafés to classy cocktail bars in the city’s beautiful compact centre. "Thistle Street in the New Town has a livelier scene and plenty of top picks, including snug Asian-influenced Noto, which is tucked away down a cobbled alley. Down the road, Scottish bistro Café St Honoré serves up locally sourced ingredients with style." | Johannes Valkama - stock.adobe.com
4. York
This historic city with ancient walls and medieval heart has managed to squeeze in any number of quaint cafés and upmarket restaurants into its narrow, cobbled streets. The Food Court at Shambles Market has also become a destination in its own right for international street food. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.