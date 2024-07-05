Glasgow named amongst '8 best UK cities for food and drink' by Which?

1 . Newcastle

"Newcastle is well-known for its nightlife, but also has great places to eat. Grainger Town, the historic commercial centre with its architecturally splendid Georgian buildings, is home to many excellent bars, pubs and restaurants. "Foodies also head to Ouseburn – a few miles to the east – for hipster brunches and craft beer from Full Circle Brew Co and Brinkburn St Brewery among others. There are plenty of characterful pubs too, such as the Free Trade Inn, which has fine views of the Tyne." | Google