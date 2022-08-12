Glasgow named one of the best UK cities for foodies

Glasgow has been ranked as one of the top 10 UK cities for food lovers.

Men’s health website From Mars looked at the top 10 cities in the UK with the most restaurants for a date night.

It took into account the size of the city, number of restaurants, restaurants per square mile, and date idea searches, and then using these four figures to come up with a final score.

Glasgow has a number of award-winning restaurants.

Glasgow, which has numerous award-winning restaurants, ranked number five on the list.

According to the research, it has 1915 restaurants, 28.16 per square mile. It was given a final score of 7.08.

While Edinburgh was ranked fourth on the list for its 1958 restaurants, it was given a lower 5.73 score because of its bigger size.