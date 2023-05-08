Glasgow pub named as west of Scotland pub of the year 2023

Bon Accord were recognised by The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA)

The pub found on North Street near Charing Cross is famed for their selection of whiskies and real ales making it a firm Glasgow favourite and world renowned.

Bon Accord have won a number of awards over the years and take it all in their stride as they continue to stick to what they do best.

If you’ve never visited the bar, you can expect a warm welcome and plenty of choice when it comes to settling on a tipple of your liking with it being located only a stone’s throw away from the city’s Mitchell Library.

With such a fine selection on offer, it is no doubt why Bon Accord have been recognised by The Campaign For Real Ale as the West of Scotland Pub of The Year 2023.

