Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Glasgow pub named as west of Scotland pub of the year 2023

Bon Accord were recognised by The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA)

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 8th May 2023, 11:49 BST

The pub found on North Street near Charing Cross is famed for their selection of whiskies and real ales making it a firm Glasgow favourite and world renowned.

Bon Accord have won a number of awards over the years and take it all in their stride as they continue to stick to what they do best.

If you’ve never visited the bar, you can expect a warm welcome and plenty of choice when it comes to settling on a tipple of your liking with it being located only a stone’s throw away from the city’s Mitchell Library.

Most Popular

With such a fine selection on offer, it is no doubt why Bon Accord have been recognised by The Campaign For Real Ale as the West of Scotland Pub of The Year 2023.

The award looks to showcase the very best of pubs on offer in the UK that people should look to seek out with Bon Accord having consistently been a favoured choice during competitions.

Related topics:GlasgowNorth StreetDrinks