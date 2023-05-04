At the Scottish Curry Awards two Glasgow Indian’s were named as the best restaurant and takeaways in Scotland!

Glasgow is home to many amazing curry house’s - whether they be classy sit-down restaurant affairs or quick and delicous takeaways - it can be difficult to tell what’s the best of the best, when the standard of quality for a curry in the city is so high in the first place.

That’s where the annual Scottish Curry Awards come in - this year marks their 15th year of celebrating excellence in Indian cuisine in Scotland - and unsurprisingly, there’s over a dozen winners in and around Glasgow.

The winners were announced after months of anticipation this Tuesday, May 2, at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow - in which 400 people turned out to hear the long-awaited results.

Stand-out winners this year include regular winners Swadish in the Merchant City, who were named ‘Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the year’ for 2023, as well as Charcoals Indian Restaurant on Trongate who won Community Champions of the year, and Asian Tandoori over in Yoker, who won Takeaway of the Year for Scotland.

Swadish on Ingram Street is one of the best in Glasgow, so say the 5 star TripAdvisor reviews. A recent review cited it had "truly exceptional Indian restaurant with great service and THE most delicious food." Yum.

City Centre

Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year: Swadish (Glasgow)

Community Champions of the Year: Charcoals Indian Restaurant (Glasgow)

Ali Ahmed Aslam Glasgow Restaurant of the Year: Madras Café (Glasgow)

Charcoals Indian Restaurant won Community Champions of the year at the Scottish Curry Awards 2023

Southside

Cafe of the Year: Desi Dhaba Chaiwala (Glasgow)

West End

Takeaway of the Year Glasgow: Asian Tandoori (Glasgow)

Takeaway of the Year Overall Winner: Asian Tandoori (Glasgow)

Bearsden

Kitchen of the Year: Raja Rani Restaurant (Bearsden)

Cambuslang

Curry Restaurant of the Year South West: Cinnamon (Cambuslang)

Milngavie

Indian Restaurant of the Year South West: Classic India (Milngavie)

A curry dish. (Pic credit: Carl De Souza / AFP via Getty Images)

West Coast

Neighbourhood Restaurant Of The Year: Taj Mahal(Gourock)

Special Recognition Award: 3 Idiots (Troon)

Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year South West: Masala Twist (Helensburgh)

Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: Masala Twist (Helensburgh)

