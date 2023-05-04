Glasgow is home to many amazing curry house’s - whether they be classy sit-down restaurant affairs or quick and delicous takeaways - it can be difficult to tell what’s the best of the best, when the standard of quality for a curry in the city is so high in the first place.
That’s where the annual Scottish Curry Awards come in - this year marks their 15th year of celebrating excellence in Indian cuisine in Scotland - and unsurprisingly, there’s over a dozen winners in and around Glasgow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The winners were announced after months of anticipation this Tuesday, May 2, at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow - in which 400 people turned out to hear the long-awaited results.
Stand-out winners this year include regular winners Swadish in the Merchant City, who were named ‘Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the year’ for 2023, as well as Charcoals Indian Restaurant on Trongate who won Community Champions of the year, and Asian Tandoori over in Yoker, who won Takeaway of the Year for Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
City Centre
Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year: Swadish (Glasgow)
Community Champions of the Year: Charcoals Indian Restaurant (Glasgow)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ali Ahmed Aslam Glasgow Restaurant of the Year: Madras Café (Glasgow)
Southside
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cafe of the Year: Desi Dhaba Chaiwala (Glasgow)
West End
Takeaway of the Year Glasgow: Asian Tandoori (Glasgow)
Takeaway of the Year Overall Winner: Asian Tandoori (Glasgow)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bearsden
Kitchen of the Year: Raja Rani Restaurant (Bearsden)
Cambuslang
Curry Restaurant of the Year South West: Cinnamon (Cambuslang)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Milngavie
Indian Restaurant of the Year South West: Classic India (Milngavie)
West Coast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Neighbourhood Restaurant Of The Year: Taj Mahal(Gourock)
Special Recognition Award: 3 Idiots (Troon)
Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year South West: Masala Twist (Helensburgh)
Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: Masala Twist (Helensburgh)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Takeaway of the Year South West: Zains Curry House (Dalry)