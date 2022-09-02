Glasgow pub The Griffin to reopen this month - after being closed since lockdown

The city centre bar will open its doors this month.

The Griffin, which dates back to 1903, has been shut since the start of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It was thought that it may open in autumn last year, when shows resumed at nearby King’s Theatre but fans were left disappointed when it remained shuttered.

Then in early 2022 To Let signs were seen outside the pub, sparking further fears that it was gone for good.

Speaking at the time, a spokesperson said: “Yes, The Griffin is now up for let - we’re working with amazing local entrepreneurs and operators who will drive The Griffin and give the venue the love that it deserves as a local institution. We’ve been inundated with locals looking to take over the reins and excited to get the venue back up and running as soon as possible.”

Now after a long hiatus, the bar looks to be reopening. Posting on their social media, the team wrote: “Watch this space 👀 #TheGriffinIsBack #glasgow #glasgowpubs”

In a recent update, the team posted that the much-loved bar will reopen on Thursday 8 September, writing “Over the moon to announce that our doors will reopen on Thursday the 8th of September. 🎉🎉🥳🥳“Two and a half long years of being closed are finally over and we cannot wait to welcome you all back through our doors.“Please note however, that our kitchen will remain closed for a further few weeks but it will be back with a new menu very soon! WE ARE SO EXCITED! x”