New cafes, bars and restaurants opening in Glasgow this summer

There’s a lot to look forward to in Glasgow this summer when it comes to new places to eat and drink.

Glasgow’s food and drink scene is ever-changing, with many new eateries set to open their doors this summer.

Here we take a look at five of the newest, including a much-loved pizzeria and a gelerita, as well as rounding up some of the best new launches in the city.

Soon to open Glasgow restaurants and cafes

Pasteis Lisboa

This new cafe is set to open at 280 Byres Road on 11 August at the site where McGraff Barbering was.

Serving tradtional and freshly baked Pasteis de Nata (Portuguese custard tarts) made to an award-winning receipe, this looks like an ideal place for those with a sweet tooth.

Nostrana

What was once Pizza Magic on Hyndland Road has been transformed into Nostrana, a restaurant and takeaway with bar and outside seating. Renovations have been taking place for months, and the pizzeria looks ready to open soon.

The takeaway has been extending into the shop next door, which was Tabac newsagents. Inside there’s feature Rennie Mackintosh inspired mirrors and simple seating plus a large bar area.

Olivia’s Gelateria

Olivia’s’ Gelateria will open this summer

This much anticiapted gelateria on Crow Road is set to open this summer. Owned by the team behind Kothal and Wee Paree, the bright pink shop front was due to open last summer but stalled.

Serving ice cream, soft serve and sweet treats, Olivia’s is currently hiring for staff.

Black Sheep Coffee

This coffee shop chain is set to open another Glasgow branch on 297 Byres Road. Plans were approved for the cafe to take over an empty unit in Feburary this year.

The first Black Sheep Coffee shop opened in Glasgow Central Station in October last year, and more locations are in the pipeline.

Bothwell House

As we reported in June, a new brasserie and cocktail house is set to open in an iconic building on Bothwell Street. Taking over the former Grill On the Corner location, Bothwell House will offer a modern and comfortable dining experience, alongside an imaginative cocktail-led bar in the heart of the city centre.

The new multi-room stylish venue will also play host to an exciting programme of brunch events and live entertainment in the bar. Leading mixologist, John Russell - previously head bartender at Blue Dog, will deliver an inventive menu of modern and classic cocktails, craft beers and Scottish artisan brands

Meanwhile, contemporary Scottish dining with a Mediterranean twist will be on the all-day menu from the kitchen brigade led by Gary Duncan.