Glasgow Pubs for Sale: 8 pubs and bars on the market in February 2025

It’s not an easy time to be a publican, back in the day every neighbourhood in Glasgow could have at least a dozen boozers, sadly that’s no longer the case - between the pandemic, the cost of living crisis, and tax changes - it’s no longer enough to just run a good business anymore, you need a full host of things working perfectly - staff, marketing, social media, and a whole lot of luck.

There’s so many factors going into the lack of pubs in the city right now, and it is truly sad to see. That’s why it’s up to some right good investors to get stuck in and save Glasgow’s food and drink scene.

Pubs play an important part in the heart of communities across the country, and if you are someone who has always fancied becoming a pub owner, look no further than this list.

Whether they’re high profile food and drink staples or tucked away neighbourhood pint shops, Glaswegian culture has always been defined in the pubs.

Take a look below to see 8 pubs listed for sale in Glasgow in February 2025.

1 . The Bungo The Bungo has been on the market for a good few months now, surprising given the popularity of the location and how in demand Strathbungo is. The freehold would cost £795,000. | Contributed

2 . First & Last On the corner of Maryhill Road and Duart Street has hit the market. Popular with locals, a leasehold would run you £150,000. | Contributed

3 . Massimo's Based in the same family in Baillieston for 30 years, the time has come for The Log Cabin (and restaurant Massimo's) to hit the market. It's up for a price of £625,000. | Contributed

4 . Beresford Lounge After a brief spell as Don Mac's, the Beresford Lounge has went back on the market. It's got a great location, but no one quite seems to be able to take on the challenge of marketing the place. Whoever's up next to bat will need to put forward £595,000 for the pleasure though. | Contributed