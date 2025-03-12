Glasgow is the best city for hospitality in Scotland, hands down. We’d even wager it gives some the bigger British cities a run for their money too - clearly we’re not the only ones, given the Michelin Guide Awards Ceremony in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum back in February.

Glaswegians love their scran. That’s never in doubt. That’s why today we put together this list of our very favourite restaurants here in the city that we think you all need to try before the end of the year.

Of course we don’t expect people to eat at 20 restaurants in a year in this economy - but if you’re celebrating a special occasion, or meeting up with pals, try to get a booking at one of the spots mentioned in this list.

Take a look below at the 20 restaurants you need to check off your bucket list in 2025.

Margo on Miller Street is the latest Glasgow entry to the Michelin Guide and has one of the best atmospheres in the city.

Ox and Finch has long been a favourite Glasgow restaurant for foodies. After an extended months long closure for refurbishment, its set to open up again for business later this year - so make sure to get yourself down.

I love Falafel to Go. It's a personal favourite of mine - its got the perfect location, its very reasonably priced, and its delicious. For £5 (up from £4, thank you cost of living crisis) you can get a massive falafel wrap the size of your head. Perfect for a hungover afternoon. Of course it's not a restaurant, but it's getting a place on here anyway because I love it so much.

Two Fat Ladies at The Buttery is the oldest restaurant in Glasgow, open since the 19th century. That makes it worth going for the history alone.