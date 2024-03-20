Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than fifty of Glasgow’s leading restaurants and cafes have revealed their exclusive menus to mark the countdown to Glasgow Restaurant Week - a week-long city-wide celebration of the city’s best food and drink.

With reservations now open here, this week-long 'culinary extravaganza' from April 11 to April 18 2024 invites diners to explore the best of Glasgow's hospitality at unbeatable prices.

Taking part in the city’s food festival include city centre steakhouse hidden underneath Glasgow Central Station, Alston Bar & Beef, South East Asian Bar & Brasserie Asian, Mamasan Glasgow, Michelin Bib Gourmand Italian, Celentano's, North at Address Glasgow, Pizza Punks and the iconic Mackintosh at the Willow.

Meanwhile in the West End you can visit Glasgow institution Eusebi Deli or enjoy casual dining at Ka Pao or favourites Porter & Rye, The Gannet, or at urban oasis, Ubiquitous Chip to name a few.

Offering dining discounts across the city, Glasgow Restaurant Week (GRW) will see businesses offer set price menus at £10, £15, £25 or a tasting menu (price set by restaurant) to encourage consumers to dine out and support local businesses. A must for any foodie fans, the seven-day-long celebration will spotlight food havens across the city from East to West, North to South (and the city centre too of course).

Glasgow Restaurant Week is part of the inaugural Glasgow Food & Drink Month in April, the festivities kick off early on April 6 with the Glasgow Food And Drink Market at Princes Square Courtyard, showcasing a wonderful variety of local and Scottish produce.

From gourmet gin to tempting tablet, the market promises a taste of Scotland's finest to whet your appetite for the week's culinary adventures. The finale is Glasgow Cocktail Week taking place 19-28 April, the city’s biggest cocktail celebration.

Glasgow Restaurant Week aims to generate footfall, local restaurant bookings and getting people to support their local neighbourhood businesses. The campaign has been created by Experience Glasgow Food & Drink, the city’s Regional Food Group.

Speaking about collaborative opportunities, Anh Nguyen, Experience Glasgow Food & Drink Lead and Glasgow Food & Drink Month Organiser, said: “We're excited to be launching the city's first Restaurant Week part of Glasgow Food & Drink Month and overwhelmed with the response from the local businesses who want to get involved.

"This is a city-wide celebration of our wonderful food and drink scene - we want everyone to get out to either try something new or visit their favourite place.”

This campaign is thanks to Scotland Food & Drink’s Regional Food Fund which has been awarded funds to Experience Glasgow Food & Drink to support and promote Glasgow Food & Drink Month in April.

GLASGOW RESTAURANT WEEK: Best deals, events, and more

Saturday, April 6: Glasgow Food and Drink Market: 10am - 4pm, Princes Sq

Explore a variety of local food and drink suppliers with the Glasgow Food and Drink Market. Running in Princes Square Courtyard from Saturday, 6th April from 10am until 4pm. Traders include WEST Brewery, Scottish Tea House, Biggar Spirits, Kreuzberg Chocolates, Dear Green Coffee, Crossbill Gin, Big Jim’s Kitchen, Sweetheart Tablet, Aldomak Confectionary, School Yard Chillies and Panther Milk. No booking required, save the date and plan your visit.

Glasgow Restaurant Week (11th - 18th April)

Exclusive Discounted Menus in over 50 venues. A few favourites listed below:

£40 - 4 Course Feasting Menu

Ka Pao

£25 - Exclusive Set Menu

Hooligan

£25 - 5 Course Exclusive Set Menu

Stravaigin

£25pp Exclusive Set Menu

Mamasan

£25pp for a small plate, large plate, side and a small beer or wine

The Gannet

£65 - 4 course + glass of Gusbourne