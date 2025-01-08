Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shortlist for The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 has been shared - with one Glasgow restaurant group honoured with a nomination.

Celebrated at a glittering ceremony on Monday 3rd February at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London, The Good Food Guide Awards 2025, in partnership with OpenTable, are gearing up to name the best of emerging and established excellence in British dining in 2025.

The awards will be hosted by TV presenter and restaurant-goer, Richard Bacon.

The shortlist, which has been revealed ahead of the ceremony, comprises some of Britain’s most prolific restaurants with The Ritz Restaurant, St John and Opheem among the contenders for Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by OpenTable (awarded to The Sportsman in 2024).

Meanwhile, the Chef to Watch category is more hotly contested than ever with seven entrants considered to be the biggest talents of tomorrow.

The Best New Restaurant award showcases the smash-hit new openings of the past year, with Tom Barnes’ Skof in Manchester and Stuart Ralston’s Lyla in Edinburgh among the most exciting and ambitious destinations. And in a new category for 2025, The Good Food Guide is celebrating astonishing value in dining out with the Best Value Set Menu award. The night will also raise a glass to the best of Britain’s local dining scene with a presentation to Best Local Restaurant winners, Bavette.

Following Helmsley and the Howardian Hills taking the title of Most Exciting Food Destination in 2024, this year’s winning location will be kept tightly under wraps until the ceremony. The award, sponsored by Landmark Trust, is a culmination of the Guide’s unrivalled network of knowledge gathered from a year’s worth of anonymous in-person inspections.

Another new award introduced for 2025 is The Russell Norman Award for Restaurateur of the Year in memory of the late restaurateur behind Polpo and Brutto. Knife & Fork Media founder Adam Hyman commented: 'Russell was a hero of mine, a friend and mentor.

We wanted to pay respect to a man who was enormously influential in our industry and make sure his name is not forgotten. With the blessing of his family we’re delighted to name our Restaurateur of the Year award after Russell and his legacy of exceptional hospitality.’

Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, commented: “This year’s shortlist is a magnificent mix of starry names alongside some brilliant lesser-known talent that anyone interested in restaurants should be taking note of. If last year’s ceremony is anything to go by, our return to Theatre Royal Drury Lane is set to be a huge night of celebration with some revelations to remember.”

The team behind Scoop, (Clockwise from top left: Jonathan MacDonald, Managing Director; Daniel Spurr, Chef Director, Paige Wilson, General Manager. | Contributed

The full shortlist for The Good Food Guide Awards 2025, in partnership with OpenTable, is as follows:

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by OpenTable

Osip, Somerset

Restaurant Jericho, Leicestershire

St John (Smithfield), London

Opheem, Birmingham

The Ritz Restaurant, London

Best New Restaurant sponsored by Tripleseat

Skof, Manchester

Lyla, Edinburgh

Briar, Somerset

Row on 5, London

Albatross Death Cult, Birmingham

Native, Worcestershire

Drinks List of the Year sponsored by Richard Brendon

KOL & Fonda, London

Timberyard & Montrose, Edinburgh

Osip, Somerset

Cornus, London

Chef to Watch sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon

Jake Dolin - Manteca, London

Elliot Hashtroudi - Camille, London

Sam Lomas - Briar, Somerset

Kyu Jeong Jeon and Duncan Robertson - Dongnae, Bristol

Maria Close - Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

Meedu Saad - Super8 Restaurants, London

Philip Mcenaney and Katie Austin - Boath House, Nairn

Best Value Set Menu

Josephine Bouchon, London

The Palmerston, Edinburgh

Dilsk, Brighton

Pompette, Oxford

Wilsons, Bristol

The Devonshire, London

Most Beautiful Restaurant

Grace & Savour, West Midlands

The Dover, London

Hearth, Hampshire

The Park, London

Woven by Adam Smith, Berkshire

Wildflowers, London

The Russell Norman Award for Restaurateur of the Year

David Carter, DCCO group

Jason & Irha Atherton, The Social Company

James Gummer, Olivier van Themsche & Phil Winser, Public House Group

Guirong Wei, Master Wei, X’ian Impression, Dream X’ian

Florence Mae Maglanoc, Maginhawa Group

Dom Hamdy, Ham Group

Jonathan MacDonald and Daniel Spurr, Scoop Restaurants

Most Exciting Food Destination 2025 sponsored by Landmark Trust

Winning location announced on the night

The Good Food Guide Awards are by invitation only and will take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London on Monday 3rd February 2025.