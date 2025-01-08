Glasgow restaurant in a railway arch by the Clyde is now Michelin Guide recommended

Fallachan Kitchen in Glasgow | Fallachan Kitchen

Fine dining in a railway arch near the Clyde is Glasgow’s latest addition to the Michelin Guide.

The chef’s table dining concept, Fallachan Kitchen, that opened in a railway arch in Glasgow’s Eastvale Place lafter year after a test run in the Acid Bar at nearby arts and events venue SWG3, is the latest Glasgow dining experience to be recommended by the Michelin Guide. The addition to the guide is the brainchild of chef Craig Grozier known for his innovative, wild Scottish cooking.

With a career spanning nearly 26 years, Craig honed his craft working in high-end restaurants in Scotland and around the world before coming back home and creating Fallachan as a dining concept 12 years ago.

The open kitchen with a 12-cover communal chef's table is a multi-functional dining space hosting a variety of culinary experiences on selected dates throughout the year. These include changing seasonal tasting menus, guest chefs, workshops and tastings as well as the space being available for private hire.

Michelin Guide inspectors say: “Tucked underneath a small railway arch near the Kelvingrove neighbourhood, this genially run restaurant is a showcase for Chef Craig Grozier. The rumble of trains overhead only adds to the atmosphere as Craig engages with his small group of guests, all sat around one communal table in front of the open kitchen. The menu changes regularly, such is Craig’s commitment to showcasing the best seasonal Scottish produce, be it Barra scallop or Borders partridge. The punchily flavoured dishes can be paired with a thoughtfully curated wine flight.”

A recent review from The Scotsman’s Rosalind Erskine said: “Highlights included: the unami-tastic girolles, served with walnut leaf, Wiltshire truffle and wild leek bulbs, with texture coming from a sourdough tempura; the Balcaskie Estate mutton, which was served carpaccio style (gently smoked over juniper on the pass) then placed on a corn taco style base made using Scottish malts, tomatoes from The Free Company Farm made into a ferment, jelly and dust.

“Finally the dessert of a cherry mille-feuille topped with white Valrhona chocolate white that was infused by locally foraged fig leaves, meadowsweet cream, poached cherry in salted cherry blossom tea with Alexander seed.

“Our night drew to a close with Bere barley madeleines, bite-sized, warm, sugar coated and lightly spiced morsels of utter joy, made using this ancient grain also used by Bruichladdich distillery, coated in salted wild blaeberry with a mix of two sweet and slight savour dipping jams - bird cherry milk jam and salted blaeberry.”

Fallachan Kitchen, Arch 15, 8 Eastvale Place, Glasgow City, G3 8QG