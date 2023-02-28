A West End favourite has secured three AA Rosettes for 2023

One Devonshire Gardens at Hotel Du Vin, one of the most prestigious culinary addresses in the city, has been added to the list of three AA Rosette rated restaurants in Scotland for 2023.

If you are in a dining room with three AA Rosettes, you know it is considered and outstanding restaurant achieving standards which demand national recognition well beyond their local area, according to AA inspectors.

Announcing the award, Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said: “The kitchen of this restaurant continues to aim high and resoundingly hits that target. Seasonal menus, abound with plenty of Scottish produce, are showcased in technically adept modern dishes.

Head chef Gary Townsend said: “Achieving these three rosettes is something that myself and the whole team are extremely proud of.

“It’s recognition for hard work, which has been quite challenging these past few years so it’s good to see that hard working finally paying off.”

How many 3 AA Rosette restaurants are in Scotland?

One Devonshire gardens joins the following restaurants, which all have 3 AA Rosettes.

