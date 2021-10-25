Glasgow restaurant Pickled Ginger launches tree planting campaign

Pickled Ginger, a Glasgow-based Japanese restaurant, has announced an initiative to help make a positive impact on the environment.

What’s happening? ‘Plant One On Pickled Ginger’ is a new innovation from the restaurant that allows their customers to plant trees and contribute to carbon sequestration in the future.

From Monday 25 October until the end of the COP26 conference in Glasgow (12 November) the restaurant brand will plant one tree for every £15 spent in the restaurant.The team is hoping to encourage their customers to join them as they become a greener restaurant brand by planting trees and contributing to the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

It is widely known that planted trees help combat the negative effects of climate change but the team at Pickled Ginger have also gone one step further.

The Glasgow restaurants project, in collaboration with moretrees.eco, will enable the organisation to plant more trees, which will help store carbon dioxide in the future.

During their four-week ‘Plant One on Pickled Ginger’ COP26 campaign, Pickled Ginger hopes to raise enough funds to plant over 1000 trees. In-line with the campaign, the Finnieston restaurant has revealed a new eco-friendly logo to help raise the awareness of the campaign across social media.

Pickled Ginger already operates a reduce and recycle policy and zero waste on single-use plastic in the restaurant.

Pickled Ginger general manager, Callum Docherty said: “We believe every tree has the power to change the future of our planet for the better.

“That’s why we put down roots and launched the ‘Plant One On Pickled Ginger’ initiative. Beginning from Monday 25 October for four weeks, we’ll plant one tree for every £15 purchase you make in the restaurant – in other words: every time you place an order in the restaurant we’ll plant a tree for you – on us”.