Glasgow restaurants face off on Come Dine With Me: The Professionals today

The episode, to be shown at 5pm on Channel 4, will show the teams from three popular Glasgow restaurants competing to win the episode.
West Campbell Street restaurant Red Onion, Saffron by Paradise on Great Western Road, and Amore d’Italia, in Dennistoun, are taking part in the upcoming episode.
The new series, which started last month on Channel 4, sees restaurants and their chefs aiming to be crowned the best restaurant in their area.
Each episode sees three restaurants competing against each other to claim the award and a cash prize to be shared among the restaurant’s staff.
The episode is due to be televised on July 22, at 5pm, on Channel 4.