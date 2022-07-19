Glasgow restaurants face off on Come Dine With Me: The Professionals today

Three Glasgow restaurants are to feature in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals this evening.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode, to be shown at 5pm on Channel 4, will show the teams from three popular Glasgow restaurants competing to win the episode.

West Campbell Street restaurant Red Onion, Saffron by Paradise on Great Western Road, and Amore d’Italia, in Dennistoun, are taking part in the upcoming episode.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Onion in Glasgow.

The new series, which started last month on Channel 4, sees restaurants and their chefs aiming to be crowned the best restaurant in their area.

Each episode sees three restaurants competing against each other to claim the award and a cash prize to be shared among the restaurant’s staff.