Glasgow restaurants are some of the finest in the country, with international flavours combined with Scotland’s best produce. Over the last decade the city’s reputation has grown as a food and drink destination with a strong independent restaurant scene.

We asked our writers to pick the Glasgow restaurants that they keep going back to. Based on reviews and visits over the last year, the list is as rich in variety as the city itself. These tried and tested restaurants highlight the very best of Glasgow’s food scene.

Take a look at our choices and let us know: What is your local favourite?

1 . The Gannet This Finnieston spot is a favourite with our writers and is a stalwart of the fine dining scene in Glasgow. Recently introduced an a la carte menu and a fun Sunday menu. The Gannet is one of the best restaurants in Scotland, and has a reputation that extends beyond the confines of the city. 1155 Argyle Street, G3 8TB | The Gannet

2 . Unalome by Graeme Cheevers Michelin-starred Unalome by Graeme Cheevers serve up some of the finest Scottish produce in the city. 36 Kelvingrove Street, G3 7RZ | Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

3 . Cail Bruich The second of the Michelin-starred restaurants our writers have picked. Head Chef Lorna McBee has crafted a restaurant that highlights the quality of Scotland's produce. 725 Great Western Road, G12 8QX, | Cail Bruich

4 . Ho Wong An absolute institution in Glasgow, known for their legendary Chinese food. 56 Waterloo St, G2 6HQ | Ho Wong