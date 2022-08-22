Glasgow rooftop bar named one of the best in the world

A popular Glasgow rooftop bar has been voted as one of the best 50 in the world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll by Mando Media saw their experts trawl through reviews, socials shares and more to find the most iconic, most popular and most praised sky-high bars on the planet.

Glasgow’s Radisson RED Sky Bar came in at No.46 in the world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager Graham Chalmers said: “Of course we are thrilled to be recognised on a global scale – we aim to deliver a truly unique and world class experience for guests in our crowning glory the RED Sky Bar, so it’s very rewarding to hear we are doing so.

“We know what we have in the RED Sky Bar is special – we spend an awful lot of time making sure we deliver incredible events and experiences, whether that’s bringing Hed Kandi to Scotland for the first time in years or our own club night Skyline with internationally renowned DJS from Danny Howells to Nick Warren and massive mainstream stars like Tom Walker and Callum Beattie – with more in the pipeline.

“The Sky Bar is a Glasgow and indeed Scottish institution already so it’s very rewarding to learn we are now recognised on a global level.”

The 50 Best Rooftop Bars in the world was compiled by comparing data from Customer Experience based on TripAdvisor reviews, wine prices, Insta Shares and more.

This comes on the back of a slew of prestigious awards for the hotel and indeed Graham himself this year, for his charity and hospitality trade endeavours from running membership campaigns for The Ben, which supports workers in the trade, to his Be Kind To Hospitality campaign.

Graham said: “It’s incredible to be recognised for what we do. For me it’s all about Radisson RED leading the way, innovating in all areas, enjoying what I do and hopefully helping people along the way.