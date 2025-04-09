Glasgow Takeaways: 8 of busiest and most popular takeaways in Glasgow

It’s no secret that we love a takeaway here in Glasgow - if Glaswegians didn’t invent the concept of fast food, we certainly perfected it.
Glaswegians love their scran, particularly if its deep fried and served to them with minimal effort on their behalf.
Glasgow has so many takeaways that it’s a hard business to break into when you’re starting out in hospitality - but the ones that do cut through the noise see incredible success.
Today we wanted to take a look at those takeaways that draw in Glaswegians from across the city to pack out their buildings with queues out the door.
Here are what we believe to be 8 of the busiest takeaways in Glasgow in 2025.
1. Shawarma King
The hype for Shawarma King has never really died down any time past 5pm the place is usually heaving - you can be waiting a while for service given how busy it is, but you'll no doubt make some drunk pals loitering around outside. | Contributed
2. Kongz
If you've ever driven under the Kingston Bridge in Kinning Park on any given evening, you'll no doubt see a line of cars waiting to get served at Kongz drive-thru. Popular thanks to their massive portions and tasty looking scran, it's crazy how busy this place can be. | Contributed
3. Ho Lee Fook
Ho Lee Fook does super business whenever it's open - despite long queues (particularly on gig nights at the Barrowlands) - expect quick service and tasty scran. | Ho Lee Fook
4. Paesano
Paesano on Great Western Road and Miller Street is well-loved for a reason, and attracted the attention of Time Out magazine who called it a local favourite and one of the cities favourite eateries. You could obviously argue its a restaurant, but if you turn up on a sunny day a lot of the business are folks popping in to take a pizza away with them. We'd recommend grabbing a pie with a friend and sitting in George Square on a bright day. | Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.