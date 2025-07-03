Glasgow Takeaways: 8 of busiest and most popular takeaways in Glasgow

4 . Paesano

Paesano on Great Western Road and Miller Street is well-loved for a reason, and attracted the attention of Time Out magazine who called it a local favourite and one of the cities favourite eateries. You could obviously argue its a restaurant, but if you turn up on a sunny day a lot of the business are folks popping in to take a pizza away with them. We'd recommend grabbing a pie with a friend and sitting in George Square on a bright day. | Contributed