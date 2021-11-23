Glasgow tech entrepreneur launches new dessert app

A Glasgow-based tech entrepreneur has launched a new online marketplace app through which desserts can be sold.

Home bakers can sell their products online through Dlyt.

Omar Arfan, a London School of Economics student, has been developing the Dlyt app for the past two years and is using it to help the increased number of home baking businesses that have started during the pandemic.

What is Dlyt?

Dlyt provides a platform for these home bakers to sell their products online, as well as allowing dessert parlours another avenue to reach customers.

The app is now live with growing network of registered bakers and parlours.

Omar has a strong vision that the demand for food delivery will only keep increasing. Hence his focus on helping small businesses competes with a delivery platform created just for them.

How does Dlyt work?

Dlyt is a commission-based service, but registered bakers keep 85 per cent of sales generated.

Omar said: “We’re excited to have finally launched Dlyt and will be working hard to make it the main hub for desserts across the UK.

“Providing the ability to order from local home bakers is what makes Dlyt different.”