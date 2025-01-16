Glasgow to welcome it's first and only Cuban Café - opening in the city soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s first Cuban café will open in the city centre soon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow is set to welcome a brand new café in the City Centre soon under the name of Cafe Armando.

The shopfront teases that the café will be ‘coming soon’ - as Glasgow gets excited to welcome their first Cuban cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon opening, it will be the first and only Cuban café in Glasgow. As it stands the only thing remotely Cuban in the city is the chain bar Revolucion de Cuba - which is far from representative of authentic Cuban culture.

The new café will open at 54 Oswald Street later this year, though a specific date has yet to be set - the fit out has been ongoing over the last few months but seems now to be nearing a close.

Glaswegians can expect specialist Cuban coffee that they’ll struggle to find anywhere else in the city.

Cuban food is flavourful and well-rounded and uses meats like chicken and beef in combination with sweet, savoury and tangy tastes. Expect it to be spiced with cumin, oregano, garlic and bay leaves - and at times using tropical fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and guavas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August of last year a Cuban cafe opened in Portobello in Edinburgh to great success, they sell Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and rice bowls.

Glasgow has been a twinned city with Havana in Cuba since 2002. In 2023, Glasgow City Council posted on their website regarding Cuba: ”Recent initiatives have included assistance with whisky promotion in Havana.

“The city has considerable trade development potential which is only now being explored, due to the changing political landscape within Cuba.”

Just last month, on December 6 & 7, Cuban Ambassador Ismara Vargas visited Glasgow to ‘promote academic, cultural and solidarity initiatives between the two cities.’ Meeting with Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, the pair discussed the extraterritorial effects of the U.S. blockade and its detrimental impact on Cuba's ability to foster international partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city of Glasgow has since ‘reaffirmed their shared commitment to solidarity and mutual respect in overcoming these obstacles’ according to the Embassy of Cuba website.

This news comes as earlier this week the United States of America removed Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism under an agreement brokered by the Catholic Church.