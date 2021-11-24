Glasgow West End ice cream parlour given alcohol licence

An ice cream parlour in Glasgow’s West End has been given the green light to operate as a licensed cafe by city council planning chiefs.

Sips and Baker can now run as a licenced cafe.

Sips and Baker, at 521 Great Western Road, has been in operation for at least six months and is situated within Kelvinbridge local town centre and in Glasgow West conservation area.

The cafe, which consists of a ground floor shop and basement within a three-and-a-half story sandstone block, is also highly accessible by public transport.

In a planning application made to Glasgow City Council, the owners claim that their proposal contributes to the daytime vibrancy of Great Western Road and will open daily from 9am until 10pm.

They also highlight that while the cafe already serves a range of sandwiches, breads and freshly baked pastries it is missing the ability to provide alcoholic refreshments for customers to choose from if they wish.

A letter written to the council says this would help the business add to its distinctive European feel.

The application was brought before the planning local review committee this week as a decision on the proposals has not been reached.

During the meeting, chairwoman councillor Jane Morgan moved a motion to grant the application.

She said: “There is controlled parking in the area which should meet traffic concerns. The change in use of this building is not appearing to be a concern in relation to the number of units or nearby properties.

“It does appear that the premises are already operating to some degree as a cafe. On that basis I would propose the committee grants planning committee.”