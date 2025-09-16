Glasgow West End restaurant named as one of the UK's best burgers in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:11 BST
The restaurant on Great Western Road has been named as one of Britain's best burgers.

A Glasgow restaurant best known for their spectacular Sunday roasts have been recognised as serving one of the best burgers in the UK.

The Loveable Rogue on Great Western Road who also have premises in the Southside and East End has been named alongside 17 other burger joints across the country.

Speaking about The Loveable Rogue burger, The Good Food Guide said: "There's no denying that burgers are having their moment.

placeholder image
The Loveable Rogue

"From succulent towers of fried chicken to frilly-edged smash burgers, rare-breed beef patties to a transformative take on a Big Mac.”

They are the only restaurant in Glasgow to be named on the list alongside eateries in Manchester, Edinburgh and London.

The guide added: "As the name suggests, the Loveable Rogue doesn’t take itself too seriously but offers creative and good-value food in an informal setting or, as chef/co-owner Joe Lazzerini puts it, ‘good times and great scran’.

"Whether opting for the carte, their single-course 'date night' deal for £10, their self-styled ‘epic’ Sunday roast or just some tasty nibbles with drinks, you can always expect local and seasonal sourcing, the odd culinary twist, and an emphasis on flavour and fun.

"Delivering quality and creativity across the board is a challenge embraced and delivered from the small open kitchen."

