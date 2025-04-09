Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Loveable Rogue West End has been named one of the best al fresco dining spots of 2025 by The Good Food Guide.

A West End restaurant has been named by the national Good Food Guide as one of the best spots in Britain to enjoy your best al fresco meal of the year as Britain enjoys a surprisingly hot start to Springtime.

The Good Food Guide have defined The Loveable Rogue as a ‘lively, informal venue with the emphasis on flavour and fun’. It is one of several restaurants in Scotland to make the list which also seen Café Fish on the Isle of Mull and Knockinaam Lodge in Portpatrick included.

Al fresco is the term given to outdoor dining in the culinary world meaning The Loveable Rogue on Great Western Road has been given high regards due to its commitment to enabling outdoor dining - something a lot of Glasgow restaurants don’t pay much attention to given the dreich weather.

The Good Food Guide is one of the most respected and reliable sources when it comes to reviewing hospitality in Britain. They have been reviewing and recommending restaurants across the UK for the past 75 years.

The Loveable Rogue has a 'good rating' recommendation from The Good Food Guide, though they seriously commended the 'warmth' of the restaurant.

The review for The Loveable Rogue in the Good Food Guide, in part, reads: “As the name suggests, the Loveable Rogue doesn’t take itself too seriously but offers creative and good-value food in an informal setting or, as chef/co-owner Joe Lazzerini puts it, ‘good times and great scran’.

The Loveable Rogue

“Whether opting for the carte, their single-course 'date night' deal for £10, their self-styled ‘epic’ Sunday roast or just some tasty nibbles with drinks, you can always expect local and seasonal sourcing, the odd culinary twist, and an emphasis on flavour and fun. Delivering quality and creativity across the board is a challenge embraced and delivered from the small open kitchen.”