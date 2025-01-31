Celebrated Glasgow West End gastropub named in UK top 100 list
Stravaigin on Gibson Street is well known for its unique takes on Scottish food and is considered one of the city’s best restaurants. It’s now been placed 89th on the Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs list - adding another nod to the slew of awards that it has won over the years.
Stravaignin was described on the list: “The ethos of the venue hasn’t changed and after a tasteful refurbishment the Café Bar, Mezzanine and The Cellar continue to serve up food and drink sourced sustainably, both globally and locally.
“Its traditional Scottish food continues in popularity with dishes on the menu including Stravaigin's own haggis, neeps & mash tatties; smoked mackerel, Irish boxty, smoked potato mousse, dulse pickle and large plates with Glenfeshie Estate venison haunch, tenderstem broccoli, smoked potato, dukkah and Loch Melfort sea trout, heritage carrots, wilted choi, nori butter.”
According to the guide, the venue describes itself as “a relaxed, lively space serving experimental, worldly food, and traditional Scottish measures.”
The gastropub celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Known for an ethos of imaginative world food dishes using the best of Scottish produce, along with a lively characterful bar heaving with an ever-evolving wine list, craft ales and glorious cocktails, Stravaigin has underpinning its success with staff – currently led by Olivia Wong – Scotland’s Bar Manager of the Year.
Speaking as the pub celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, Ms. Wong said: “Stravaigin is a Glasgow institution and held in great affection by many people. It really is the heart of the Gibson Street and wider West End community.
“Thirty years is an impressive anniversary but our ethos of delicious food and drink, a warm and friendly atmosphere, a team who love Strav as much as our patrons, and of course great craic, is as good an excuse as any to celebrate!"
