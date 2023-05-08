Glasgow Wetherspoons: The 7 JD Wetherspoon pubs in Glasgow ranked from best to worst

Glasgow has seven Wetherspoon’s to choose from with the most amount being concentrated in the city centre. Although we always try and champion local independent pubs , we know that some people like a trip into Spoons due to the value for money which they get on food and drink.
This is how each of the pubs rank based on Google reviews with a bit of background about the buildings which they are now home to.
Undefined: gallery
1. Society Room
Located on West George Street, the building used to be home to Star Life Assurance Society. One of the stadnout features of this Spoons compared to the rest is that it plays music.
2. Hengler’s Circus
The pub is named after the Hengler’s Circus which stood close by to Sauchiehall Street. It’s one of few remaining pubs on the street in the city centre.
3. Sir John Moore
The perfect place to drop into before heading on a train at the nearby Central Station. Many reviews do mention how busy it gets so if you are heading down at the weekend, it’s best to get in early to grab a seat.
4. Crystal Palace
Found on Jamaica Street, this pub designed by John Baird could be said to be a architectural landmark due to its iron and glass construction. The food is given high praise by customers.