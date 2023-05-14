Glasgow Whisky Bars: The top 10 whisky bars in Glasgow ranked

Here’s the top 10 whisky bars in Glasgow ranked

If you ever find yourself in Glasgow and are looking for the perfect place to have a dram, we have you covered.

You’ll find no shortage of pubs across the city which serve the alcoholic beverage but some bars in the city make it their speciality and have some of the very best malts on offer no matter the occasion.

This is how each of the bars rank based on Google reviews with a bit of background about the pub and what you can expect upon visiting.

1 . The Pot Still The Pot Still in Glasgow has a massive selection of whiskies Here you can partake in their whisky tasting sessions with over 800 whiskies on offer.

2 . Bon Accord One of Glasgow’s best loved pubs is Bon Accord found at Charing Cross. They have been recognised with a number of awards and have over a hundred malts to choose from. They have a rating of 4.7 on Google reviews alongside The Pot Still.

3 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is found in Glasgow’s trendy Finnieston area and offers a huge range of whiskies, craft beers and occasional live Scottish folk music. It’s a cozy Glasgow institution which is as popular with locals as it is with visitors. Rated as 4.6 on Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

4 . The Scotia The Scotia is the oldest pub in Glasgow having been serving Glaswegian’s since 1792. It was a popular spot for folk music and was a favourite haunt of Billy Connolly. They have over 90 whiskies to choose from at affordable prices.

