In Pictures: Glasgow West End’s newest bar

The new bar can be found near to Kelvinbridge subway station

Glasgow has a new bar in town as Secession on Great Western Road has been officially open which is located in the old Lansdowne Church building in the city’s West End.

The bar inside what is now Webster’s Theatre has been recently refurbished and is ready to welcome guests with their new menu which offers cocktails, delicious food and a coffee-house as well as a cracking beer garden which will be the ideal spot for summer months.

At present, the bar will be open five days a week as they will be closed on a Monday and Tuesday. At weekends, they are open from 12 noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday and till 10pm on a Sunday.

Director David Robertson said, “We are thrilled to unveil Secession, following the reinvention of our existing West End bar, which results in a much more impactful and enjoyable use of that facility as well as being a perfect complement to our adjacent popular theatre.

“Inspired by the Vienna Secession art movement, we have worked to create a real European café feel with cocktails, charcuteries and coffee on offer as well as drinks from a discreetly position dual counter bar and we can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors to what we believe is a truly unique venue.”

Here’s a look inside the new venue and some of it’s best features as the famous artistic link between Glasgow and Central Europe is brought to life at Secession.

1 . Secession Secession bar at Websters Theatre in Glasgow’s West End.

2 . Secession cocktails An example of some of the delicious cocktails which are on offer.

3 . Secession interior The interior of the existing bar has been reinvented, inspired by the historic art movement - the Vienna Secession - where artists such as Gustav Klimt forged a new decorative approach to painting and interior design at the beginning of the last century.

4 . Secession location Secession is only a matter of metres away from Kelvinbridge subway and is a perfect spot to sit out in the summer on warm days and enjoy a drink.