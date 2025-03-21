The team behind El Perro Negro, winner of the UK’s best burger award several times over, have opened a new fried chicken pop up in Phillies of Shawlands

Birds, the latest venture from the award-winning team behind El Perro Negro, is officially open and serving up some of the best fried chicken Glasgow has to offer.

Located within Phillies of Shawlands, Birds is all about high-quality ingredients, bold flavours, and laid-back, informal dining. The menu is packed with crispy, juicy fried chicken dishes and seriously indulgent sides - all designed for messy, hands-on eating in the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Phillies that Glasgow already knows and loves.

Menu highlights include:

Tenders - Perfectly tender chicken breast coated in secret recipe bread crumb and served with your choice of hot honey, buffalo and ranch, or classic seasoning.

Chicken Caesar Burger - A next-level take on a classic, featuring tender fried chicken thigh, parmesan, crisp lettuce, and rich Caesar-style dressing.

Mac and Cheese - Creamy, cheesy, and ridiculously indulgent - the ultimate comfort food side.

Dips for Days - From confit garlic mayo to hot honey, buffalo and ranch, Birds is bringing big flavours in every dunk!

To celebrate the launch, Birds and Phillies are turning up the energy all weekend, with a live DJ spinning crowd pleasers all day Saturday 22nd March. You can make a booking at the pop-up by clicking here.

Nick Watkins, founder of Birds, said: “We’re keeping it simple: top-quality ingredients, big flavours, and food that’s made for sharing. We can’t wait for Glasgow to get stuck in.”

Luke Miskimmin, co-owner of Phillies, added: “Phillies is built around great food, great drinks, and a great atmosphere - Birds is the perfect fit. The menu is amazing! Glasgow is going to love it.”