Glasgow's Best Cafes 2025: The 6 best 'greasy spoon' Glaswegian cafes in 2025

The landscape of Glasgow has changed so much over the years - once upon a time it felt like you could get a cheap and cheerful Scottish breakfast on the corner of any street - nowadays we’ve got a much broader culinary landscape, but that doesn’t stop us from yearning for a roll, square sausage and tattie scone from time to time.
Not to put down the boujee restaurant concepts like Six by Nico or the up-market breakfast/lunch fusions at eateries like The Brunch Club - but nothing cures a hangover quite like a full Scottish breakfast from one of Glasgow’s many cafe establishments.
1. Hyndland Cafe
Don’t let the fancy exterior fool you - this is no hipster brunch spot (although it does offer afternoon tea packages) - The Hyndland Cafe has been around in the community in some way or another serving filled rolls for over 100 years. | TripAdvisor
2. Guido's Coronation Restaurant
Just off Trongate, under a rail bridge towards Gallowgate - you can find Guido’s Coronation Restaurant. Now you would be forgiven for thinking this is little more than a chippy - it certainly gives off that vibe - but the Coronation offers so much more than that. | Supplied
3. Joanna Goodbite
A two-minute walk from George Square in the heart of Strathclyde student city you can find Joanna Goodbite, faithfully seving the rough students of Strathclyde for over 10 years.
Featuring a make-your-own sandwich counter - this might suit the late-risers - with home-cooked deli meats and freshly baked breads. | Joanna Goodbite
4. The Star Bar
Hardly a cafe, more of a pub, but the point still stands - you can get an unreal 3 course breakfast / lunch from the pub for the low low price of £4. Originally the price was set at £3, as it was time immemorial, but the cost of living crisis came down hard on the Southside pub, forcing them to increase their price. Still, it’s an incredible price for some pretty decent grub. | Contributed
