Glasgow's Best Cafes 2025: The 6 best 'greasy spoon' Glaswegian cafes in 2025

4 . The Star Bar

Hardly a cafe, more of a pub, but the point still stands - you can get an unreal 3 course breakfast / lunch from the pub for the low low price of £4. Originally the price was set at £3, as it was time immemorial, but the cost of living crisis came down hard on the Southside pub, forcing them to increase their price. Still, it’s an incredible price for some pretty decent grub. | Contributed