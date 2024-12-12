Glasgow's Best Christmas Dinner 2024: 8 of the best restaurants for Christmas Dinner in Glasgow

What’s the best Christmas Dinner in Glasgow? Check out our picks for the very best restaurants offering festive menus, parties, packages, and more this Winter

Christmas is serious business here in Glasgow, and Glaswegians don’t take life too seriously, so it should be apparent how important Christmas Dinner is here in the city.

There’s so many restaurants around the city now running a festive menu to coincide with the holiday season, so we thought it was only right that we put together a list of the very best Christmas dinners you can find here in the city.

Whether you fancy a classic Christmas meal, or a festive twist on something less traditional, we put together this list of the restaurants with the best festive menus in the city.

Oran Mor have a massive range of festive fun on offer set across their 3 floors. Enjoy the festive season the right way in an old converted West End church. Their festive menu has a particular focus on Scottish produce.

1. Oran Mor - Byres Road

The Butterfly and Pig is stunning around the festive season. CAMRA rate Butterfly & Pig for its cellar bar, 'shabby-chic' vibes. Expect live entertainment if you come down in the evening, alongside some highly rated food.

2. Butterfly & Pig - 153 Bath Street

Suissi Vegan Kitchen in Partick is the go-to spot for vegans at Christmas. Recently it was named the 'best vegan restaurant in the world' by the HappyCow vegan restaurant rating guide, so even if you're not vegan, it might be interesting to give it a try.

3. Suissi Vegan Kitchen - 494 Dumbarton Road

For our money, Mharsanta is the best Scottish restaurant in Scotland. They have the best produce, the best staff, and the best gantry too. They offer loads of festive packages and party deals, so make sure to check it out.

4. Mharsanta - 26 Bell Street

