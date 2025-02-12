Glasgow's Best Cocktail Bars: 3 Glaswegian bars placed in the top 50 UK cocktail bars

Three Glaswegian cocktails bars have placed in the top 50 UK cocktail bars

Announced last night at an awards ceremony in London last night, Tuesday February 11, three Glasgow cocktail bars have made the list for the 50 best cocktail bars in the UK.

Known in the hospitality industry as the definitive list of the very best cocktail bars, the event is annual and is sponsored by Franklin & Sons.

The highest ranked Glasgow cocktail bar was Daddy Marmalades in the Merchant City. It came in 18th place. Masterminded by the team behind Gulp in Shawlands, the new bar has only been open since 2022.

The guide praised the bar for their outstanding cocktails and homemade pizzas thanks to the work of mixologists Mari Chierchia and Kim Toft.

The second highest ranked cocktail bar on the list this year was The Absent Ear, also in the Merchant City, which came in 33rd. The guide was impressed by their constantly rotating menu of cocktails.

The third Glaswegian bar to make the list was The Gate on Gallowgate, which came in 43rd. Opened by Andy Gemmell in 2019, The Gate is a ‘hidden gem of a cocktail bar in Glasgow and the perfect spot for all whisky enthusiasts’ according to the guide.

Praised for their innovative approaches to classic cocktails, the guide says that The Gate stands a ‘testament to Glasgow pub culture’.

Top 50 Cocktail Bars in the UK: Glasgow Bars

Three local venues are in the top 50 cocktail bars for 2025

Daddy Marmalades

This neighbourhood bar in Glasgow has been praised for its great atmosphere and friendly staff.It comes from the team which ran Gulp, in Shawlands, which shut in September 2020 after making the 'devastating' decision to close its doors with impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to 2022 when the team started a new venture, a cocktail bar called Daddy Marmalades, which is located on Parnie Street in the city. The bar is known for its outstanding cocktails and homemade pizzas and is run by mixologists Mari Chierchia and Kim Toft.

Last year it launched its first ever concept menu called “The Mind’s Arrow” which they revealed on Instagram involved “a lot of blood, sweat, tears and long nights spent devoted to making our wee menu one to remember.

”Each cocktail give the customer a choice, which will impact the flavour, texture or ABV of the serve.On the menu is ‘The Dead End Pineapple’ and customers can choose the serve of spirit from Siete Misterios mezcal or Matugga golden rum – both served with Mr Black, apricot and pineapple.

While ‘The Regina George of the Right’ can be served with Pensador mezcal or a non-alcoholic version with Crossip Pure hibiscus served with grapefruit, spice and Three Cents Grapefruit Soda. Reviews of the bar on Tripadvisor call it a “hidden gem” and a “very cool little hideaway for drinks” with “delicious pizza and drinks.”

In January 2025, Daddy Marmalades kicked off the New Year by heading down to London for a Bar Takeover at the Disrepute Bar.

25 Parnie St, Glasgow G1 5RJ

Absent Ear

With a continuously rotating cocktail menu, guests will be interested in what’s on offer with each visit. However, while we know the venue is in Glasgow, the exact location, due to its speakeasy style, won’t be revealed until a booking has been made, which also means no walk-ins (unless, perhaps, you’ve been there once before).

Delightfully disorientating speakeasy concept bar hidden in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City. Inspired by the late, great Vincent Van Gogh, our theme celebrates his artistic legacy with a healthy splash of creativity and just a drop of his madness.

Once you find this multi-award-winning hidden speakeasy, guests are transported into a two-room digital gallery menu where art and cocktails collide. Featuring weird and wonderful drinks and everything in between, Glasgow’s best bartenders have crafted a daring menu where the art of the cocktail inspires the cocktail from the art.

Two years in the making, chief creative Liam Grogan has paired minimalist precision with maximalist indulgence to offer guests a multisensory drink adventure. Rewriting the cocktail rulebook, Absent Ear’s Fragola-Rama cocktail is inspired by bespoke artwork by Glasgow artist Sophie Rowan, and a tribute to strawberry in its most refined forms with Diplomatico Planas Rum, Manzanilla Sherry, and Strawberry³. Meanwhile, Two & a Choux is a luxurious libation featuring Coconut³, coffee, birch caramel, and a decadent pastry cream foam, inspired by Glasgow artist Rory Kennedy’s piece, Coffee.

Liam Grogan, general manager and head of drinks development at Absent Ear, speaks about the innovation behind the new menu: “This menu is the culmination of everything we’ve been working toward as a team. Absent Ear has always been about bold, creative flavours, and this time we’ve pushed ourselves to make drinks that aren’t just great cocktails—they’re experiences. Whether it’s a minimalist creation like Fragola-Rama or a maximalist spectacle like Roobarb & Custard, this menu represents the absolute best of what we do.”

Due to the secrecy of the venue, it has proven difficult to find much more out about the bar, however, social media and review websites are ablaze with rave reviews.

Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1TF

The Gate

Opened by Andy Gemmell in 2019, The Gate is a hidden gem of a cocktail bar in Glasgow and the perfect spot for all whisky enthusiasts. The Gate prides itself on being a "modern Scottish pub” blending tradition and innovation with true Scottish hospitality at its heart.

Located directly across from Glasgow’s iconic Barrowland Ballroom, the venue boasts a colourful history, having stood as a pub for over 200 years. As a nod to this the pub retains many original features including the fireplace and oak beams, as well as a reclaimed wooden floor and bar top.

The cocktail menu reimagines timeless serves with a fresh, creative approach - offering drinks that are both inventive and approachable.Beyond the drinks, The Gate is a true community hub, embracing the warmth and hospitality that define Glasgow. Whether it's welcoming locals, industry professionals, or visitors looking for a taste of the city’s vibrant bar scene, the team fosters an inclusive, down-to-earth atmosphere.

With a passion for quality spirits, an ever-evolving menu, and a strong sense of place, The Gate stands as a testament to Glasgow’s rich pub culture - redefined for today. Rumour has it they also sell the best toasties in Glasgow.

251 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TP.