Glasgow's Best Ice Cream: 9 of the best places for ice cream in Glasgow in 2025

The perfect accompaniment to a warm sunny day in Glasgow is an ice cream, with the city having plenty of spots to choose from.
Although we might not always get warm weather, it doesn't deter us Glaswegians from enjoying the sweet treat.
Here are nine of our favourite spots to enjoy an ice cream in Glasgow.
1. The University Cafe
The University Cafe on Byres Road is a Glasgow institution with the Verrechia family having served the people of the city for over 100 years. 87 Byres Road, Glasgow G11 5HN. | Glasgowist
2. Ginesi's Artisan Gelato
If you have headed over to the Southside of the city to enjoy the sun in Queen’s Park, Ginesi’s Artisan Gelato is the perfect place to grab a delicious cone from. 455 Victoria Road, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8RW. | Ginesi's Artisan Gelato
3. Newlands Cafe
Newlands Cafe recently celebrated their fiftieth anniversary. It is a neighbourhood favourite on Kilmarnock Road with the shop having a freezer jam-packed with their signature flavours. 262 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, Glasgow G43 2XS. | Newlands Cafe
4. Loop & Scoop
A stroll along Great Western Road can be the perfect thing to do on a sunny day in Glasgow. Before heading into the Botanic Gardens, be sure to drop by Loop & Scoop who have plenty of tasty flavours on offer as well as terrific churros but be prepared to wait in the queue! 665 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8RE. | Loop & Scoop
