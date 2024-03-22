Scotland's best restaurants: Nine Glasgow restaurants named best in Scotland at Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024

These are the best restaurants in Glasgow considered best in Scotland at their specific cuisine who won big at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 08:52 GMT

Nine Glasgow restaurants have been declared the 'best in Scotland' in various different categories at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining.

"We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

Categories range from best burger restaurant in scotland to best pizza place in Scotland - there's even a 'best of Glasgow' section of the awards.

Take a look below to see which Glasgow restaurants won at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

Chickaros in the Southside was named Burger Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year Awards.

1. Chickaros - 488 Victoria Rd

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

2. Damasqino Restaurant & Café - 94 Saltmarket

Rockvilla won pizza restaurant of the year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

3. Rockvilla Pizza & Subs - 6 Possil Road

This Shawlands eatery was named Thai Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

4. The Thai Bar & Restaurant - 317 Kilmarnock Road

