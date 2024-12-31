Glasgow's Best Indian Restaurants: 5 Glasgow Indian restaurants named in Britain's top 100

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 11:57 BST

The British Indian Food Guide has named 5 Glasgow restaurants in the top 100 in Britain

Indian cuisine has become an integral part of Glaswegian culture, blending vibrant flavours, diverse regional traditions, and culinary innovation.

To celebrate the excellence of Indian dining, the British Indian Good Food Guide presented the Top 100 Indian Restaurants in the UK for 2024 - so we’ve put together all 5 restaurants that are based in Glasgow.

This guide showcases the very best, from Michelin-starred establishments to family-run gems, offering the rich and authentic flavours that define Indian cuisine.

"Known for its innovative take on traditional Indian recipes."

1. Swadish

"Known for its innovative take on traditional Indian recipes." | Swadish

" A bustling venue inspired by the charm of Irani cafés."

2. Chaakoo Bombay Cafe

" A bustling venue inspired by the charm of Irani cafés." | Chaakoo Bombay Cafe

Dakhin specialises in South Indian Cuisine and was praised for its relaxed atmosphere.

3. Dakhin

Dakhin specialises in South Indian Cuisine and was praised for its relaxed atmosphere. | Contributed

Murphy’s Pakora Bar is a great spot near to Kelvingrove Park where you can enjoy a great selection of pakoras and small plates. The restaurant was even visited by Priscilla Presley.

4. Murphy’s Pakora Bar

Murphy’s Pakora Bar is a great spot near to Kelvingrove Park where you can enjoy a great selection of pakoras and small plates. The restaurant was even visited by Priscilla Presley. | Murphy’s Pakora Bar

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsMichelinGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice