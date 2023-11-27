The finest Italian restaurants across Scotland were at the annual Scottish Italian Awards with plenty of winners in and around Glasgow picking up an award

This year, the awards welcomed over 750 guests from the best of the Italian Hospitality Industry who were treated to an Italian inspired dinner alongside drinks from Birrificio Angelo Poretti at the event held within the Double Tree by Hilton Glasgow. Everyone was welcomed by Italian Awards Ambassadors and VIP Guests which included celebrity chef, Aldo Zilli and the winner of the Great British Bake off, Giuseppe Del Anna.

Italian Awards CEO Warren Paul said: "From the start of the Italian Awards, our goal has been to ensure that Italian businesses are given as much exposure as possible. There are some real hidden gems, winning an award at the Italian Awards can change your hidden gem into a national sensation!" “Our 10th anniversary did not disappoint, the passion and determination of Italian restaurateurs helps maintain Italian cuisine as the number one choice for diners in Scotland. I want to congratulate all winners and highly recommended businesses for 2023.

"I would urge the public to take the time to try some of these amazing Italian eateries and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for our 11th year in 2024, ci vediamo l'anno prossimo!”

1 . La Lanterna West End La Lanterna West End were recognised as Scotland's Best Team.

2 . La Vita Barrachnie La Vita Barrachnie won the award of Scotland’s Best Newcomer.

3 . Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar Mediterraneo Italian Restaurant & Champagne Bar in Glasgow's Merchant City won the award for Outstanding Achievement.

4 . Piccolo Mondo Glasgow Piccolo Mondo Glasgow were recognised as Scotland’s Best Restaurant in the West at the 2023 Scottish Italian Awards.